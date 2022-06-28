'He is going to be surprised'- Canelo Alvarez continues to boast confidence ahead of the Gennady Golovkin trilogy 

Canelo Alvarez believes that Gennadiy Golovkin will be surprised in their trilogy fight.

The Mexican superstar is set to return this September for the first time since his defeat to Dmitry Bivol earlier this year. In his next outing, he's going to face a familiar foe: Gennadiy Golovkin.

The two haven't clashed since their September 2018 rematch, which saw Canelo Alvarez win a controversial majority decision. The two's first outing a year prior also ended in a controversial decision, but with no winner. Many fans believed that 'GGG' deserved the victory, but it instead ended in a split-draw.

Ahead of the trilogy fight, both men have stated they intend to leave the judges out of the equation. Despite the promise of a firefight between Golovkin and Alvarez, the latter still believes that 'GGG' doesn't know what to expect when they get in the ring.

In an interview with BoxingScene, the Mexican superstar previewed his trilogy fight with Golovkin. Alvarez believes that his opponent will be surprised at how much he has improved, stating:

“I think he’s going to be surprised how much I’ve improved. My resistance, my strength. That will definitely surprise him. Coming off the Bivol loss I am much more motivated than before. I always train 100%. I love boxing. That will never go away. I feel different though. More motivated. More dangerous. I really want to be in the ring again. Especially with this guy Golovkin. He’s talking a lot of sh!t. It’s going to be a good fight.”

See BoxingScene's post about Alvarez/Golovkin 3 below:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3

Canelo Alvarez's trilogy fight with Gennadiy Golovkin will likely be much different than the first two.

A lot has changed in the four years since the two champions have shared the ring. In that time, Alvarez has gone from being a star to a bona-fide superstar who is arguably the best pound-for-pound boxer on the planet.

While Canelo Alvarez has only gotten better, Golovkin has only slowed down. While he's undefeated since his sole loss back in 2018, he's clearly deteriorated physically. However, the 40-year-old still has a lot of punching power, which has bailed him out of a few contests recently.

Although Alvarez's first two fights with Golovkin have been technical masterpieces, this one will likely be a brawl that ends in a knockout. In September, fans will see one of two things: the Mexican superstar's continued climb or 'GGG's final rise to the occasion.

