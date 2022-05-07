"Viva Mexico"- Canelo Alvarez delivers final words ahead of Dmitry Bivol fight

Canelo Alvarez was all fired up as he delivered his final words ahead of his showdown with Dmitry Bivol.

Alvarez was welcomed by raucous support from his Mexican fans during the fighters' official weigh-in outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The four-division boxing champion successfully made weight at 174.4lbs. Meanwhile, WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Bivol registered 174.6lbs on the official scale.

The Russian, who is 19-0 with 11 knockouts, will be making his fourth defense since becoming the WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Champion in October 2019. His last fight was a win over Umar Salamov in December.

Meanwhile, Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) is looking to win a title at light heavyweight for the second time. He defeated Sergey Kovalev for the WBO crown three years ago.

After their weigh-in, the Mexican star was asked what it meant for him to fight on Cinco de Mayo weekend. He replied:

"I feel proud to represent my country this weekend. So I feel very excited."

Super-fights in the week of the Mexican holiday have become a boxing tradition. Alvarez has headlined Cinco de Mayo fights multiple times, facing notable opponents such as Shane Mosley, Amir Khan, and compatriot Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

When asked about the rabid support he's been getting leading up to the bout, Canelo Alvarez said:

"They make me feel so happy, motivated and everything. Thank you so much. Viva Mexico Cabrones!"

Watch Canelo Alvarez's full interview here:

Canelo Alvarez wants to make history

Alvarez recently explained that he decided to move up to light heavyweight to look for new challenges. This comes after he defeated Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant to become undisputed in the super middleweight division.

In a recent press conference for the upcoming fight, he said:

"I like this kind of challenge because I just want to make history. This kind of challenge is going to put me in the boxing history books. I feel alive when I have this kind of challenge. I respect the boxing skill of Dmitry Bivol but it's my time. I feel in my prime and I enjoy this kind of moment."

The Mexican is currently boxing's biggest attraction. He has been a world champion in multiple divisions, namely, super middleweight, super welterweight, middleweight, and light heavyweight.

Watch the full press conference here:

