"He talks a lot of s*** about me" - Canelo Alvarez explains his dislike for Gennadiy Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez has explained why his rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin is so personal. He stated that the Kazakhstani boxer talks poorly about him in places and isn't honest.

The Mexican superstar and 'GGG' are set to face off in September for the third and likely final time. Their two previous encounters in 2017 and 2018, ended in close and controversial decisions. While their first fight ended in a draw, the latter ended in a decision victory for Alvarez.

Heading into the third fight, Alvarez has repeatedly discussed how personal the trilogy bout is. It was clear that the two champions didn't like each other in their last two encounters. However, it seems the intensity has kicked off in their last outing.

Now, Canelo Alvarez has explained his dislike and rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin. In an interview with TMZ Sports, the Mexican superstar alleged that 'GGG' keeps talking trash about him. Further, Alvarez alleged that Golovkin called him an embarrassment to Mexican boxing.

"He's not honest, he's a f******* a******. He pretends to be a good person but he talks a lot of s*** about me. He'll say, 'I respect him, his career' and in other parts he'll say 'he's an embarrassing boxer, he's embarrassing for Mexican boxing.' I hate that motherf***** because of that."

Watch Alvarez's interview with TMZ Sports below:

Canelo Alvarez promises to knockout Gennadiy Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez is ready to leave the judges out of his rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.

Their two previous encounters were extremely close and mired in controversy. Many fans and pundits believed that 'GGG' deserved at least one victory in the series. However, he was left with nothing but a draw and a loss on his record.

Over the last few years, Golovkin has stated that he feels he deserves a win against Alvarez. It's those sorts of comments that leave the Mexican superstar feeling the need to score a knockout in a trilogy fight.

During the build-up to their trilogy fight this September, Alvarez has stated that he's going to knockout 'GGG'. Now, in his interview with TMZ Sports, the 31-year-old has reiterated his intentions against Golovkin.

In the interview, Alvarez stated:

"We had 24 good rounds between me and him. And, this is not going to be deception. I'm going to bring all of my best, and do my best and I'm going to end this fight before the decision."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far