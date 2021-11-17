Canelo Alvarez to challenge Ilunga Makabu for WBC Cruiserweight title in May 2022

A mere two weeks removed from his victory over Caleb Plant, Canelo Alvarez (57-1-2) has announced his next move. While various names such as David Benavidez, Jermal Charlo, and others were thrown around, it seems Canelo has bigger things in mind. Rather than defending his super-middleweight belts, he's instead looking up.

Canelo Alvarez's trainer Eddy Reynoso announced Alvarez's intention to move to 200 pounds to challenge for the WBC cruiserweight strap. The current WBC cruiserweight champion is 34-year-old Ilunga Makabu (28-2). 'Junior's last fight was in December 2020, defeating Olanrewaju Durodola via knockout to retain his title.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn ‼️ Canelo Alvarez’s trainer/manager Eddy Reynoso has announced at the WBC convention that Canelo wants to move up to CRUISERWEIGHT and challenge WBC champion Ilunga Makabu in his next fight in May. The WBC have approved this, so Canelo will fight to become a five-weight champion. ‼️ Canelo Alvarez’s trainer/manager Eddy Reynoso has announced at the WBC convention that Canelo wants to move up to CRUISERWEIGHT and challenge WBC champion Ilunga Makabu in his next fight in May. The WBC have approved this, so Canelo will fight to become a five-weight champion.

The WBC officially approved the Alvarez-Makabu fight, and it is likely to take place in May 2022.

Canelo Alvarez is attempting to become a five-weight world champion

Canelo Alvarez seeks to become a five-weight world champion with a win over Makabu. Alvarez started his career fighting as low as welterweight, but has been known to jump around in weight classes in recent years. Now he's making another huge jump, all the way up to 200 pounds.

The move to fight Makabu is reminiscent of his move to fight the 36-year-old Sergey Kovalev in 2019. While Kovalev was seen as the weakest belt holder at the time, Canelo saw the opportunity to get another title and make history. Alvarez did exactly that, defeating Kovalev via an 11th-round knockout.

Despite likely being dwarfed by Makabu in size, Canelo is still a massive favorite in a prospective fight against 'Junior'. Makabu, like Kovalev, is a bit long in the tooth at 34-years-old, and is seen as the worst champion in the weight class.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Nonetheless, just due to the size difference, Canelo Alvarez is in for a massive challenge as he ventures up to yet another weight class next spring.

Edited by Joshua Broom