"You trying to get attention?" - Fans protest after Canelo Alvarez is accused of favoritism regarding drug bans by Nevada State Athletic Commission

Canelo Alvarez was suspended for 6 months in 2018 after he tested positive for the metabolic enhancer "clenbuterol" ahead of his rematch against Gennadiy Golovkin.
The middleweight rematch, originally set to go down in May, was then re-scheduled in September, which Alvarez won via decision.
Four years later, Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will collide again- in a trilogy at 168 pounds and the Mexican boxer is still under the watchful eye of his critics.
A Twitter handle named MIGHTYMAXboxing recently highlighted the super-middleweight champion's "only a six-month suspension" and cited that it isn’t talked about enough.
“Canelo Alvarez Getting Only a 6 Month Suspension for Failing a Drug Test Doesn't get Talked about Enough.”
The tweet got mixed reactions. Several of Canelo’s critics agreed with the statement. However, most fans backed Alvarez, some with solid facts and some with scathing sarcasm. Here’s a look at some of the tweets.
Canelo’s failed drug test in 2018 sent shockwaves through the boxing community. Alvarez said that clenbuterol entered his system from the widespread tainted meat in Mexico. While several people doubted him, the boxer’s hair test provided a lot of credibility to his claim.
Alvarez’s hair sample came out negative and his suspension was consequently lifted. The founder of BALCO laboratory, Victor Corne, sat down with the RING and talked about the hair sample medical examination. He said:
“This negative hair test for clenbuterol provides credible evidence that supports Canelo’s claim that his two positive urine tests were a result of eating contaminated meat.”
Canelo Alvarez silenced his critics in style
After returning to action, Canelo snatched Golovkin’s unbeaten record in their rematch and paved the way for a trilogy.
Several people had backed 'GGG' as the legitimate winner of their first fight, which was deemed a draw on the judges' scorecards.
Brushing aside the previous bout's hardships, Canelo Alvarez bounced back for a hard-fought victory in the rematch.
Watch the Canelo vs. 'GGG' 1 highlights below:
The rematch was a close fight and both fighters had their moments but Alvarez outworked Golovkin to get favored on the judges' scorecards.
It’s almost time for Canelo vs. Golovkin 3, the fighting community will unite once again to watch the conclusion of this era's biggest rivalry. The fight is expected to sell like hot cakes.