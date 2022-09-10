Ring Girls label Canelo Alvarez as the reason behind their love for boxing, predict Canelo vs. GGG 3- ‘It’s usually on like the Latino boxers’ 

Canelo Alvarez has become a mainstream superstar, and his stardom goes beyond the limits of the boxing community. The Mexican fighter has been a cash cow for several years, and has garnered new eyeballs for the sport of boxing.

He will defend his undisputed super-middleweight title against Gennadiy Golovkin in an epic trilogy after a failed attempt at the WBA light heavyweight belt against Dmitry Bivol.

Ahead of Canelo vs. GGG 3, the Mexican boxer looks likely to be the main attraction as two ring girls have tagged him as their favorite. YouTube media Little Giant Boxing made its way to the Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib event and came across ring girls Christina Bustos and Maria Fredia.

When asked about their boxing choices, the ring girls didn’t think twice before showering all their love for Canelo Alvarez. They said,

“I like watching Canelo, I don’t watch a lot of boxing, but when I tune in, it’s usually on like the Latino boxers.”

‘With Canelo winning obviously. I am gonna go with the knockout. I think he got it.’

Watch the interview below:

Canelo vs. GGG 3 will take place on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. 40-year-old unified middleweight champion, GGG, will move up one division to meet his arch nemesis. He may level the series with Canelo, who is at 1-0-1 in favor in their two bouts so far.

Both men have appeared optimistic about winning the upcoming trilogy. While Gennadiy Golovkin is fresh from a TKO win against Murata, Canelo will try to bounce back from the Bivol loss.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 will test both men's PPV aura

Canelo vs. GGG 3 is not just about legacy. The matchup is also extremely lucrative for both sides involved. With Golkovin having begun his career in 2006, it's hard to say how much longer he'll be fighting. The trilogy against Canelo could become his biggest payday so far. If he decided to retire in the near future, he could do so comfortably.

However, Golovin hasn't shown any intentions of hanging up the gloves. The Kazakh star has lost only once as a professional in the rematch against Canelo Alvarez in 2018. He will try to avenge that defeat next month. The fight will be available live on the DAZN Pay-per-view across 200 countries.

