Canelo Alvarez honored with a statue in Mexico

Canelo Alvarez has been honored with a statue in his home country.

The Mexican superstar is one of the best boxers on the planet today. As the reigning super-middleweight champion, he's fresh off his victory over Gennadiy Golovkin in September. Following the win, Alvarez revealed he would need time off.

He was dealing with a hand injury that would require surgery. While Alvarez was reportedly expected to be out of action for over a year, that won't be the case. Alvarez was recently linked to a May clash with John Ryder.

However, the Mexican champion is still yet to return to training, and he's making the most of his time. Alvarez recently traveled to Juancatlan, Mexico, as he was honored with a statue in his honor.

Canelo Alvarez is far from the first to recently have a statue in his honor, as Deontay Wilder received the same in Alabama earlier this year. Nonetheless, the champion was still moved by the gesture.

In an Instagram post discussing the statue, Alvarez wrote:

"It's a great honor for me to be recognized in the place that watched me grow up and made me the person I am today. Thanks to the government of Juanacatlán for this recognition and to all the people who attended."

See his post below:

Canelo Alvarez discusses his return

Canelo Alvarez has confirmed that he's interested in facing John Ryder in the U.K. next.

It's been a hectic last few months for the super-middleweight champion. He put his rivalry with 'GGG' to bed in September, proceeded to get hand surgery, and discussed his plans to face Dmitry Bivol next.

However, those plans to face the Russian next have mostly gone away, as the light-heavyweight champion is pursuing a fight with Artur Beterbiev. As a result, Alvarez has decided to look elsewhere.

His promoter, Eddie Hearn, revealed that 'The Gorilla' would likely face Alvarez next. Furthermore, the head of Matchroom stated that in an ideal world, the bout would take place in England, as the Mexican star has never fought there before.

In an interview conducted at his statue reveal, Canelo Alvarez addressed his return. The champion admitted the Ryder clash is interesting, but still far away from happening. He stated:

“It would be interesting to fight him in London. It would be very big. But the truth is I have not negotiated an opponent yet. I'm focussed on the rehab of my hand, see how I feel in January, and see what the doctor tells me.”

