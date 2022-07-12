Canelo Alvarez says he wanted to have a physical altercation with Gennadiy Golovkin in their press conference 

Canelo Alvarez says that he hoped Gennadiy Golovkin would push him during their first press conference.

The two champions are set for their trilogy bout in September of this year. Ahead of the third, and likely final, encounter, Alvarez and Golovkin put their emotions on full display. They've previously had multiple heated exchanges in the media.

Last month, the two superstars had their first press conference of the third matchup. While the last two encounters (both controversial bouts) were heated, they were not as fiery as this matchup.

One of their previous fights went to Alvarez—the other was a split draw. Despite holding the only victory in the series, Alvarez has been very upset with 'GGG' in the media. Golovkin recently discussed Alvarez's failed drug test and the controversial nature of their first two contests, which likely sparked the fuse between he and the Mexican-born champion.

At their press conference last month, the two had a war of words followed by an intense staredown. However, the festivities stopped there, and the two men went their separate ways. Apparently, that's not the outcome the Mexican superstar wanted.

On Canelo Alvarez's Instagram, he posted behind-the-scenes footage of last month's presser. In a conversation caught on camera, the Mexican superstar was asked if he was hoping to get into a fight with 'GGG'.

Alvarez answered:

"[I wanted him to push me] so bad, so bad. [Worse than Caleb] Plant, yeah, yeah."

Watch the behind the scenes of Alvarez/GGG press conference below:

Has Canelo Alvarez fought at a press conference before?

If Canelo Alvarez fought Gennadiy Golovkin at their press conference, it wouldn't have been the first time the Mexican superstar has gotten in that situation.

The 31-year-old has shared the ring with the best that boxing has to offer, having previously fought 'GGG' (twice), Floyd Mayweather, Miguel Cotto, Shane Mosley, and more.

However, his most heated pre-fight rivalry was with none other than Caleb Plant. Last November, the two super middleweights faced off in a battle for undisputed gold. Alvarez won their matchup via 11th-round knockout.

Their first fight actually took place prior to their showdown in the ring. They exchanged punches was at a pre-fight press conference, where Alvarez opened a nasty cut on 'Sweet Hands'.

Watch Alvarez/Plant brawl below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn WOW, Canelo Alvarez shoves Caleb Plant, who swings for him as they brawl at their first press conference…



[📽️ WOW, Canelo Alvarez shoves Caleb Plant, who swings for him as they brawl at their first press conference…[📽️ @ShowtimeBoxing ‼️ WOW, Canelo Alvarez shoves Caleb Plant, who swings for him as they brawl at their first press conference…[📽️ @ShowtimeBoxing] https://t.co/e4PzXPRpmv

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far