Canelo Alvarez believes winning against Floyd Mayweather could have adversely affected his career- ‘If I compare that Canelo with Canelo today, they are completely different’

Canelo Alvarez suffered his maiden career defeat against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013, a loss that has been talked about for several years. Alvarez has demanded a rematch on several occasions, citing how it would have been different from the original clash.

However, Alvarez has accepted the loss wholeheartedly and believes winning that night could have fetched him negative results down the line. In a DAZN documentary titled ‘The Making of Canelo’, the Mexican star looked back at his bout against ‘Money’.

Alvarez recalled:

"Simply, it was down to experience. If I compare that Canelo with Canelo today, they are completely different. It’d be a completely different fight now."

He added:

“I’ve always said that perhaps if I’d won that night, everything would have come my way. Fame, money, and perhaps it wouldn’t have worked out well then. I could’ve perhaps gone crazy. It wasn’t my moment. That’s how I take it, it wasn’t my moment. It took me a few days for me to accept it.”

Canelo Alvarez lost once again as a professional against Dmitry Bivol in his last appearance. After conquering the 168 lbs division as its undisputed champion, Alvarez went on to meet Bivol for the WBA title at 175 lbs.

It didn’t work in his favor as Bivol outworked Alvarez throughout the night and retained his world title.

Watch the highlights of Canelo vs. Mayweather Jr. below:

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Dmitry Bivol are the only two boxers to have beaten Canelo Alvarez in a pro-boxing fight so far. Gennadiy Golovkin, one of the toughest opponents of Alvarez’s career, can become the third by pulling off an upset on September 17 in Las Vegas.

Canelo vs. GGG 3: All eyes on Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy

Canelo Alvarez needs to get back to his winning ways. He has returned to the super-middleweight category and will defend his undisputed status against ‘GGG’. 40-year-old Golovkin unified his middleweight title by knocking out Ryota Murata in his last fight and will step up to the 168 lbs division.

Akin to the first two fights, T-Mobile Arena will host Canelo vs GGG 3 and tickets are already out for sale. The fight will be streamed live on DAZN pay-per-view across 190 countries including the USA, Canada, and Australia. Both boxers have appeared optimistic about their chances, intensifying the superfight to new heights.

