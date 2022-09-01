"He can fight whoever he wants" - Andy Ruiz Jr. claims Canelo Alvarez has nothing left to prove

Andy Ruiz Jr. has claimed that Canelo Alvarez has nothing left to prove in the sport of boxing as "he's the champion".

Canelo Alvarez has often been criticized for picking easy opponents, especially over the past year. As of now, Alvarez is set to take on Gennadiy Golovkin in a highly anticipated trilogy bout later this month. However, many have criticized this as well by suggesting that the Mexican waited for Golovkin to get old before offering him a trilogy.

His countryman Andy Ruiz Jr. has a different take on this opinion and has suggested that Alvarez can fight whoever he wants to, having already achieved so much inside the squared circle.

During a recent interview with ES News, 'The Destroyer' spoke about the same by saying:

"Yeah, he [Canelo Alvarez] can fight whoever he wants. You know, he's the main guy, he's the champion. I feel he's already on that level where he's already proven so much that he doesn't even need to prove anything to anybody. I think he just wants to get the big fights and I'm pretty sure that if he fight Bivol again, I think he knows that he will beat him."

Canelo Alvarez is open to fight Oleksandr Usyk

Canelo Alvarez was rumored to fight Oleksandr Usyk a few months ago. However, the interest surrounding the fight was wiped out following his defeat at the hands of Dmitry Bivol. The Russian upset the odds by handing Alvarez his second career loss.

After an unsuccessful attempt to capture the light heavyweight championship, Alvarez has come down to super-middleweight for a highly anticipated trilogy bout against Gennadiy Golovkin. Interestingly, the Mexican has kept the doors open for a fight against Oleksandr Usyk following a potential win over 'GGG'.

Ahead of his September 17 bout against Golovkin, the Mexican talked about a potential fight against Oleksandr Usyk during an interview with FightHype.

While claiming to be open to a difficult challenge like this, Alvarez said:

"It's difficult, but I don't care. I like that type of challenge, I don't care. It's going to be difficult I know, but I love boxing. I love being in that type of situation.”

