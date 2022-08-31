VIDEO:- Canelo Alvarez makes his pick for the potential Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford fight

Canelo Alvarez has nothing but respect for the current welterweight champions - Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. He envisions the potential undisputed welterweight title fight to be an entertaining affair. However, Alvarez is favoring WBO champion ‘Bud’ to win if the matchup ever happens.

Canelo will return to action against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17 in Las Vegas. Ahead of his high-voltage trilogy bout against 'GGG', the undisputed super middleweight champion connected with ES News. Expressing his views on Crawford vs. Spence, Alvarez said:

“It’s a really good fight, two great fighters. I think it’s gonna be a really good fight. Nothing [but] respect but I pick Crawford.”

When asked whether Jaron Ennis could be the rightful opponent for Terence Crawford or Errol Spence Jr., Alvarez added:

“I don't think so [that Jaron Ennis is ready for Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford]. They are so good.”

Watch the interview below:

Terence Crawford’s exit from Bob Arum’s Top Rank has revived the chances of an undisputed welterweight clash. Errol Spence Jr. and PBC can now work directly with ‘Bud’ to host the fight, but an official announcement is yet to be delivered from either end.

Terence Crawford can gain knowledge from how Alvarez has crafted his career since parting ways with Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions. Errol Spence Jr. is currently the biggest fight for ‘Bud', both in terms of legacy and money.

Canelo is also a free agent right now and will enter into one of the biggest fights of his career against arch-nemesis ‘GGG’.

Canelo Alvarez needs to return to winning ways in dominant fashion

Canelo Alvarez lost only for the second time in his career against Dmitry Bivol in his latest appearance. The Mexican boxer fell short in a 12-rounds fight as Bivol retained his WBA light heavyweight belt via decision. Canelo Alvarez is now back in the 168 lbs category where he will defend his undisputed status against unified middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin.

‘GGG’ and Canelo Alvarez fought to a draw in their first fight in 2017. The rematch in 2018 saw Alvarez edge out Golovkin on the scorecards. It’s time to end their rivalry and both men will offer their best.

It will be interesting to see how Canelo tackles the aging Golovkin, who has been one of the toughest opponents in his career.

