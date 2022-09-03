Eddie Hearn admits Dmitry Bivol can earn up to $20 million from a potential Canelo Alvarez rematch

Canelo Alvarez is the biggest superstar in the sport of boxing today, and Dmitry Bivol looks likely to get another piece of that massive payday. The WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Champion earned his biggest purse when he handed Alvarez his second career defeat earlier this year.

The Mexican star will now defend his undisputed super-middleweight status against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17, and Bivol will defend his light heavyweight strap against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in November.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has hinted that the 175lbs titlist could earn three to four times the amount he managed in his first clash with the Mexican superstar. In a chat with DAZN Boxing, Hearn said:

“My instructions from Eddy Reynoso are to make the Bivol rematch, pending victory on September 17. That’s the one that Canelo Alvarez is chasing. Obviously from a financial perspective it’s three or four times bigger for Dmitry Bivol [to fight Alvarez] than the [Artur] Beterbiev fight. But he also wants to be undisputed and Beterbiev against Bivol is a hell of a fight.” [H/T: Boxing Scene]

According to reports, Bivol received a guaranteed $2 million purse plus 30% pay-per-view shares in his last fight against Alvarez, while the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion bagged a $15 million guaranteed purse to go with 70% of the pay-per-view shares.

Bivol’s total income from the first bout could have reached up to $5 million. A potential rematch could possibly fetch him $15-20 million, per Hearn’s statement. That said, all the plans will go in vain if Canelo or Bivol lose their next fight.

Canelo Alvarez is not open to facing Dmitry Bivol’s next opponent

Canelo Alvarez recently said that he wouldn't fight Gilberto Ramirez if 'Zurdo' becomes the WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Champion. The 32-year-old star is not down to fighting a compatriot and wants Bivol to remain the champion.

However, Eddie Hearn believes that Alvarez would rematch Bivol with or without the WBA belt. Shedding more light on this, Hearn stated:

“The belts don’t really come into play for this one. He [Alvarez] just wants to beat the guy that beat him. He wouldn’t want him to lose to Ramirez because I think he wants the credit, if he can beat Dmitry Bivol, of beating [him first]. I think Canelo Alvarez would love to see Bivol look great, win in style and rematch him, should he beat Triple G on September 17.”

