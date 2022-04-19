"More motivated and excited" - Canelo Alvarez reveals what he feels when fans cheer for him

Canelo Alvarez has described the feeling he gets when he hears fans cheering for him. Over the years, the Mexican has managed to attain the next level of stardom and is undoubtedly the biggest draw in boxing at the moment.

The pound-for-pound king has fought in the United States for the majority of his pro-boxing career and has received unprecedented support from fans as well. Speaking about the same during a recent episode of Canelo Unwrapped, Alvarez said:

"When the fans start chanting 'Canelo, Mexico', obviously you get more motivated and excited."

Alvarez's longtime head coach Eddy Reynoso also commented on the same and suggested that the support from fans makes them feel proud to hail from Mexico. He added:

"It's very nice getting to the arena and you see the mariachi band, the people are really happy. It's like a Mexican carnival, that makes us proud because we come from Mexico, to the United States, that's where you really feel the fans' support. You see they are living, as they say, the 'American Dream'."

Watch the full episode of Canelo Unwrapped below:

Canelo Alvarez is set to take on Dmitry Bivol

Canelo Alvarez is set to take on Dmitry Bivol for the WBA Light-Heavyweight championship. The highly anticipated title bout is set to go down on May 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight will also mark Alvarez's second ever bout in the 175lb division since fighting Sergey Kovalev back in November 2019. Going into the bout, the Mexican was a favorite, however, it turned out to be a tight affair up until the 11th round where the 31-year-old was able to knock out Kovalev.

While Canelo Alvarez is still a massive favorite to win the bout against Dmitry Bivol, the Russian has great power and his boxing skills shouldn't be undermined. With the highly anticipated Light-Heavyweight title bout just weeks away, it will be interesting to see if the pound-for-pound king is able to further extend his dominance in the sport or if Bivol can be the one to hand the 31-year-old his first loss since Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

