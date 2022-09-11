‘I think I can beat him easy’- Canelo Alvarez says Dmitry Bivol is not better than him and explains why the loss is different from losing against Floyd Mayweather

Canelo Alvarez seems allured by the thought of re-matching Dmitry Bivol and envisions avenging the loss. The Mexican fighter fell short against WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Bivol in a 12-round clash and suffered his second pro defeat via decision.

He will now defend his undisputed super-middleweight crown against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ahead of the high-voltage trilogy, Canelo connected with Matchroom Boxing and looked back at his only two career losses against Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol.

Upon comparing both his performances, Canelo Alvarez justified why he is optimistic about defeating Bivol in a potential re-match.

“With Floyd, I don’t have the experience to fight with that kind of challenge yet right? With Bivol in my prime. Unfortunately, I have a lot of things in my training camp but it is what it is. I lost it but I am gonna have my chance I think in the near future. That’s the difference. The difference is I am in my prime when I lost with Bivol. Not in my weight class and this and that but I think I can beat him easy but things happen and I take that like experience. I win the first five six rounds but then I get tired and tired but that’s what happened but he [Bivol] is no better than me.”

Dmitry Bivol outclassed Canelo Alvarez throughout their fight and became the first man to beat the Mexican star in a decade. Since Canelo’s invincible aura is gone, Gennadiy Golovkin can enjoy a blueprint for how to win the trilogy.

‘GGG’ performed brilliantly in their first two fights against Canelo, which resulted in a draw and a victory in favor of the Mexican boxer. Golovkin can now level the score by landing a shock-win next week.

Canelo Alvarez should beat Gennadiy Golovkin to earn his ticket for the Dmitry Bivol rematch

Canelo vs. Bivol 2 could be crushed if 'GGG' snatches the super middleweight belts this weekend. Meanwhile, Dmitry Bivol will also put his WBA 175 lbs. title on the line against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in November. Canelo said that he will only rematch Bivol if ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez loses.

Canelo Alvarez v Dmitry Bivol

That said, both men are in for tough title defenses that could affect their upcoming journey. A rematch against Canelo Alvarez will ensure another hefty payday for Dmitry Bivol and he shouldn’t miss out on it or his WBA title.

