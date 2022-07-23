Watch: Boxing star Canelo Alvarez displaying impressive head movement and hand speed ahead of Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy

Canelo Alvarez doesn’t seem to lack any confidence ahead of his trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17 in Las Vegas. Following a failed attempt at the WBA Light Heavyweight Title against Dmitry Bivol, Alvarez will now appear as a champion once again and defend his undisputed 168lbs belts against ‘GGG’.

Gennadiy Golovkin is fresh off a knockout win against Ryota Murata at 160lbs and has been one of Alvarez’s toughest opponents in the past. However, the Mexican has sufficient reasons to remain optimistic as he dropped glimpses of his recent training.

Watch Alvarez's training clip (via talkSPORT's Michael Benson's Twitter):

[ @CaneloTeam] Canelo Alvarez putting his hand speed and head movement on display in training for the Gennady Golovkin trilogy fight on Sept 17th…@CaneloTeam] Canelo Alvarez putting his hand speed and head movement on display in training for the Gennady Golovkin trilogy fight on Sept 17th…[🎥 @CaneloTeam] https://t.co/cVkNicD9Hd

The Mexican star exhibits smooth head movement and hand speed in the clip. The 32-year-old holds a professional record of 57 wins, two losses, and two draws. The fight against Bivol in May was his first defeat since losing to Floyd Mayweather in 2013. The loss also knocked Alvarez off the top of the pound-for-pound rankings.

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol below:

Meanwhile, Golovkin is no doubt in the final years of his career and Alvarez has vowed to send him to retirement. There’s no denying that the trilogy is one of the most anticipated events in the sport right now.

The first fight between the two ended in a controversial split-decision draw in 2017, where many felt the Kazakh star deserved the decision. The rematch in 2018 was equally close but this time, Canelo Alvarez secured a win via majority decision. A lot of people argued that 'GGG' should have been awarded the verdict. Four years after the rematch, the legends are ready to cross paths once again.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 - How to watch it live

Like the first two fights, the trilogy will also take place at the T-Mobile Arena. Tickets for Canelo vs. GGG 3 are already on sale. You can visit the official website of T-Mobile Arena or AXS.com to get the seats booked. AXS also carries VIP packages and special offers for the fight.

Meanwhile, DAZN will stream the fight live on pay-per-view in 200 countries across the world, including the USA and Canada. Matchroom Promotions will also likely come up with a global media tour for the fight.

