Canelo Alvarez isn't happy with Lionel Messi after a video of the Argentine football star went viral.

Over the weekend, Argentina and Mexico met in the World Cup. Messi scored one goal and assisted another to lift Argentina to a 2-0 win. Due to Messi's magic, Argentina have kept their knockout hopes alive after being upset by Saudi Arabia in their FIFA World Cup opener.

The victory was massive for the squad, and their celebration showed it. A locker room video went viral, featuring Messi and other stars celebrating. In the video, Messi appears to be gently kicking a Mexico jersey, which he had gotten from one of their players.

While the soccer star likely didn't mean any disrespect, that didn't stop Canelo Alvarez from getting upset with him. In a series of tweets, the Mexican superstar went after Lionel Messi.

He alleged that the soccer star was wiping the ground with the jersey instead of just moving it with his foot. Along with that, Alvarez left a message stating that Messi should hope not to run into him.

When is Canelo Alvarez's next fight?

Canelo Alvarez probably won't face Lionel Messi on his return, but he has no shortage of options for possible opponents.

The Mexican superstar has been out of the ring since September, when he defeated Gennadiy Golovkin by decision in their trilogy bout.

However, the win didn't come without a cost. Following the victory, the super-middleweight champion announced his intentions to get surgery on his hand.

The plan was for the champion to have a rematch with Dmitry Bivol. However, the Russian seems more interested in a clash with Artur Beterbiev. In the meantime, the WBC has ordered Caleb Plant to face David Benavidez, with the winner set to face Alvarez.

For the last few months, there's been little talk of his return. However, in an interview with Bet365, Alvarez revealed his plans to return to the boxing ring. Surprisingly, he'll be back much sooner than expected.

In the interview, the champion stated he could be back as soon as May 2023:

"My scars have already closed. I’m doing therapy very well, so I don’t think it’s going to stop me that much… My fights are always in May or September. I think I’ll be ready for May again."

