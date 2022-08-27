Canelo Alvarez is tagged a "killer" and "best fighter" by veteran world champion ahead of the Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy

Canelo Alvarez had an unsuccessful attempt at the WBA light heavyweight title against Dmitry Bivol. However, that hasn't shunned his chances of winning the trilogy clash against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17 in Las Vegas.

Former world champion Fernando Vargas believes Canelo will once again be victorious against ‘GGG’. Vargas also cited the reasons that cost Canelo Alvarez his second career defeat against Bivol. In a chat with Fight HUB TV, ‘El Feroz’ said:

“I think Canelo got his [Golovkin’s] number. You know what I mean, I don’t think nobody beats Canelo. I think only reason he lost is because he fought in a weight class you know is a little too big but he [Canelo Alvarez] is a killer. He is definitely the best fighter right now in the game.”

Canelo Alvarez became the WBO light heavyweight champion in 2019 by knocking out Sergey Kovalev. The Mexican then conquered the super-middleweight division by beating Callum Smith, Avni Yildirim, Billy Joe Saunders, and Caleb Plant to become the undisputed (168 lbs) champion.

While Saul Alvarez moved up to 175 lbs again, Bivol offered him a harsh reality. That said, Canelo is once again in the super middleweight category. He will defend his titles against Golovkin in one of the biggest trilogy fights of recent years.

‘GGG’, 40, knocked out Ryota Murata in his last fight to unify the middleweight belts. He will now move up a weight class to bag one of the biggest paydays of his career.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 - Who has a better chance of winning?

‘GGG’ and Canelo have fought on two occasions.

The first fight in 2017 was deemed a controversial draw which many people believe should have gone in the Kazakh boxer’s favor. The 2018 re-match was also close but Canelo managed to win on Judge's scorecard.

After four years, the pair will collide again to relinquish the story.

Despite losing his last fight, Canelo (-400) is the favorite to win against Golovkin (+300) on the odds.

'GGG’ hasn’t been much active since his re-match against Alvarez in 2018.

Canelo, meanwhile, has fought some of the best world champions to enrich his legacy. He can now land a big win against Golovkin, who has seemingly passed his prime.

