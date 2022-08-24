Canelo Alvarez opens up on winning via knockouts - "You don’t want to end it in tragedy"

Canelo Alvarez has won 39 of his professional bouts via knockout. He has described the experiences as ’spectacular' and we are ready to take his word for it.

Quite understandably, knocking an opponent out might be one of the most exciting moments in a boxer’s career. However, Alvarez doesn’t seem to have lost his compassionate side even while sleeping opponents left and right. In the recent DAZN documentary ‘The Making of Canelo’, the Mexican boxer shared his views on how it feels to win via stoppages.

“Everyone wants to win by knockout & it's spectacular to win by KO. But you don’t want to end it in tragedy.”

Alvarez has several high-light reel KOs to look back at. From Amir Khan to Sergey Kovalev and then Caleb Plant, Canelo has stopped many top-tier fighters in his career. Following his brutal KO win over Khan, Canelo Alvarez didn’t celebrate the victory.

He kneeled down before Khan’s concussed body and seemed worried about his opponent’s health. Alvarez is a power puncher and often takes down his in-ring rivals through body shots. Southpaw boxer Billy Joe Saunders also fell prey to Canelo’s power.

Canelo Alvarez's one clean shot at Saunders' jaw was enough to stop the fight. Meanwhile, Canelo has hinted at wanting to win his next fight against Gennadiy Golovkin via stoppage. That could be a stern warning to the 40-year-old Golovkin, who is moving up a weight division to face his former nemesis.

Canelo vs. GGG 3: Canelo Alvarez can bring in a lot of fireworks against Gennadiy Golovkin

After a lopsided loss against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, Canelo seems focused on regaining his invincible aura. He will defend his undisputed super middleweight belts against Golovkin, somebody who has proven to be one of his toughest in-ring tests. Their trilogy bout will go down on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live on DAZN PPV in 190 countries.

Several people believe that Golovkin did enough to win the first fight against Canelo in 2017 which was deemed a draw.

Watch Canelo vs. GGG below:

The rematch was also close but Canelo won the fight via split decision in 2018. After four years, they're again on a collision course at a new weight category of 168 lbs.

