Billy Joe Saunders accuses judges of playing 'tricks' to score bouts in favor of Canelo Alvarez

Billy Joe Saunders recently made remarks about his former opponent Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican faced Saunders back in May. Alvarez earned his third belt out of four in the super middleweight division.

According to Billy Joe Saunders, it is difficult to get a decision against Canelo Alvarez in close fights. He blames Canelo's 'tricks' leading up to decisions. While speaking to TalkSPORT, Saunders made a rather interesting prediction for the fight:

"I'm gonna go with Canelo on points because of the reason of being Canelo. I know how hard it is to get a decision, what tricks they might play leading up."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Billy Joe Saunders' prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant: "I'm gonna go with Canelo on points because of the reason of being Canelo. I know how hard it is to get a decision, what tricks they might play leading up." [ @talkSPORT Billy Joe Saunders' prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant: "I'm gonna go with Canelo on points because of the reason of being Canelo. I know how hard it is to get a decision, what tricks they might play leading up." [@talkSPORT]

Although Billy Joe Saunders picked Canelo Alvarez to get the job done, he also took a subtle dig at the pound-for-pound king. He further suggested that Caleb Plant maintain distance and urged the judges to score the fight based on boxing and not Canelo's name.

"You've gotta maintain your range at safe distance and box nice, and hopefully the judges score the true boxing scorecards, rather than the name of Canelo."

Billy Joe Saunders undoubtedly believes the judges will favor Canelo Alvarez if the fight goes the distance. The issue has been a topic of discussion for a while.

Canelo Alvarez is set to face Caleb Plant on November 6. Alvarez's path to unifying the division goes through the undefeated IBF super middleweight champion.

Was Billy Joe Saunder's bout against Canelo Alvarez his last?

Canelo Alvarez left a question mark hanging over Billy Joe Saunders' head after they met back in May 2021. Saunders' team was forced to throw in the towel after he suffered a broken orbital bone. It was later revealed that Saunders had suffered a quadripod fracture.

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger Bumped into @EddieHearn in the lobby on his way to see Billy Joe Saunders at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. Saunders set to have surgery today on multiple fractures to his orbital bone, a complete blowout, known as a quadripod fracture. Brutal injury #CaneloSaunders Bumped into @EddieHearn in the lobby on his way to see Billy Joe Saunders at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. Saunders set to have surgery today on multiple fractures to his orbital bone, a complete blowout, known as a quadripod fracture. Brutal injury #CaneloSaunders

Although the injury could be career-threatening, Saunders is hopeful of returning to the boxing ring. However, it is worth noting that he will definitely be out for a long time before he can be medically cleared to fight again.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh