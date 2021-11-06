Highlights from Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant weigh-in ahead of super-middleweight unification bout

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant faced off at the weigh-in ahead of their super-middleweight unification bout on Saturday. Alvarez, who entered the building in his usual silk pajamas spraying, was calm and collected. However, things got hot when the two met after the weigh-ins.

P4P King Alvarez weighed-in at 168 pounds while 'Sweethands' Plant was a pound lighter than his opponent. Organizers feared a repeat of their September brawl and were cautious, keeping the two apart.

After the weigh-in, Alvarez and Plant stood several feet away from each other for the final staredown. On stage alongside heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson, they were provided with extra security. Yet Alvarez and Plant almost got into a brawl.

Both fighters were seen pointing fingers and shouting at each other and had to be held back. A near-brawl was averted largely due to Tyson's presence.

Official weight of Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant undercard fighters

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant pay-per-view will hold three fights on its undercard. Here's a look at the fights and the official weight of the fighters on the undercard:

Anthony Dirrell weighed-in at 168.5 pounds for his fight against Marcos Hernandez, who also weighed-in at 168.5 pounds.

Ray Vargas weighed-in at 125 pounds for his fight against Leonardo Baez, who weighed-in a little heavier at 126.5 pounds.

Elvis Rodriguez weighed-in at 142 pounds and his opponent Juan Pablo Romero hit 143 pounds on the scale.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan