Canelo vs GGG 3: Travis Scott is set to headline the after-fight party of Canelo Alvarez’s next bout against Gennadiy Golovkin

A Canelo Alvarez fight is no less than a fighting festival for boxing fans, and his upcoming trilogy against Gennadiy Golovkin will probably be the same. Canelo vs GGG 3 is already being considered one of the biggest matchups of recent years, especially after the Mexican boxer’s loss against Dmitry Bivol.

That being said, Canelo is optimistic about returning to his winning ways on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He has already dropped news of the after-fight party, which will be headlined by US musician Travis Scott.

The after-fight party will take place at the Zouk Night Club inside the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel. The nightclub’s social media handle cited that Travis Scott will be performing on September 17 and October 15, with the first date falling on the same night as Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3. The ticket range for the party is from $75- $27,500. The lowest ticket price for men starts at $125.

Admission for male VIP entrance would start at $250, and the admission to the dance floor will begin at $7,000. However, the main-dance floor will be priced higher at $27,500. While Gennadiy Golovkin is also a popular name in the whole scenario, Canelo Alvarez and Travis Scott appear to be the main reasons why ticket prices are soaring.

Canelo vs. GGG 3:- Can Canelo Alvarez rebound from the horrific loss?

After successfully conquering the 168 lbs division as its undisputed champion, Alvarez looked bleak in his last outing against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Since Gennadiy Golovkin has also been a tough opponent for Alvarez in the past, the trilogy fight is no longer a lopsided matchup.

Watch the Canelo vs. GGG 3 trailer below:

40-year-old GGG knocked out middleweight champion Ryota Murata in his last fight and seems ready to offer his best against Canelo Alvarez. Meanwhile, Golovkin is moving up from 160 lbs to 168, whereas Canelo is coming down from 175 to 168.

After a wrecking defeat, the Mexican star seems focused on regaining his dominant aura. Hence, it would be unfair to write off Canelo’s chances in the fight, as he is already a favorite to win under several circumstances. He is currently 1-0-1 over Golovkin in two fights and could end the trilogy in his favor.

