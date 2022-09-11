Canelo vs GGG 3: UK time and date of Canelo Alvarez’s next fight, PPV prices revealed, and how to watch live in the UK

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin are just a week away from ending their boxing rivalry that began in 2017. It continued in 2018, and will turn into a trilogy matchup on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo vs. GGG 3 has already created a buzz in the combat world, especially after Canelo's second career defeat against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. He will now have to re-silence the doubters by defending the undisputed super middleweight crown against Golovkin in a commanding fashion.

Watch Canelo vs. GGG 3 fight trailer below:

The first two fights between Canelo Alvarez and GGG happened at 160 lbs (middleweight). Golovkin will now move up a division to challenge his arch-nemesis. The fight will be available live on DAZN Pay-per-view in 20 countries, including the UK, USA, and more. American fans will have a chance to witness Canelo vs GGG 3 live from the Arena. Here's how English fans can tune in from their country.

Canelo vs GGG 3 Time and date in the UK

The undisputed 168 lbs title fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will be a 12-rounds contest. Both men are expected to walk in at around 5:00 AM in the UK on September 18, Sunday. The main card will begin around 3:00 AM. The exact timing of Canelo vs. GGG 3 can change depending on how long the other fights happen.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3:- PPV details, how to watch it live, and full fight card

The whole Matchroom event will be available on DAZN at £17.98 for new subscribers in the UK and £9.99 for existing subscribers. DAZN is the sole official telecasting partner of Canelo vs. GGG 3 in the UK and streaming the fight via any other service can attract legal action. Here’s a look at the complete fight card.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin – for WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles

Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez – for WBC super flyweight title

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway

Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza

Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Angel Molina

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley

