Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3: Referee and judges assigned for trilogy fight on September 17 

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin are set to enter the squared circle for a third time to put an end to their long-running rivalry in a highly anticipated trilogy bout. The fight is scheduled to take place on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

With just under three weeks remaining for the bout, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has released the name of the referee and the three judges appointed for the mega-clash.

The judges appointed for the fight are Dave Moretti, Steve Weisfeld and David Sutherland. Interestingly, Moretti has been a part of the judging panel for the previous two fights between Alvarez and 'GGG'. Additionally, Weisfeld was amongst the three judges appointed for the rematch between the two.

The referee for the trilogy fight will be Russell Mora. It is worth noting that this will be Canelo Alvarez's fourth fight in a row in Las Vegas that is being officiated by Mora.

Canelo Alvarez believes a win against Floyd Mayweather could've changed his career trajectory

The Mexican suffered his first career defeat at the hands of Floyd Mayweather back in 2013. While a win against 'Money' could've yielded him unthinkable fame, Alvarez believes his maiden defeat did him more good than harm.

Speaking on a DAZN documentary titled The Making of Canelo, the Mexican suggested that he could've gone "crazy" with a win over 'Money'. He stated:

"Simply, it was down to experience. If I compare that Canelo with Canelo today, they are completely different. It’d be a completely different fight now."

He added:

“I’ve always said that perhaps if I’d won that night, everything would have come my way. Fame, money, and perhaps it wouldn’t have worked out well then. I could’ve perhaps gone crazy. It wasn’t my moment. That’s how I take it, it wasn’t my moment. It took me a few days for me to accept it.”

Nearly a decade after his maiden defeat, Canelo Alvarez has added one more loss to his resume. The Mexican star took on Dmitry Bivol earlier this year in an attempt to win the WBA Light Heavyweight Title. However, the bout didn't go quite as planned and the Russian was able to beat Alvarez via unanimous decision.

That said, Alvarez will certainly look to fall back to his winning ways when he takes on Gennadiy Golovkin in less than three weeks' time.

Edited by Allan Mathew