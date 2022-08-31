WATCH: Canelo Alvarez gives green signal to the Dmitry Bivol rematch, nullifies a potential fight against 'Zurdo' Ramirez 

Canelo Alvarez is backing the WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol to be victorious against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5 in Abu Dhabi. Although Ramirez, like Canelo, is Mexican, 'Saul' has his reasons to support Bivol.

The undefeated champion handed Canelo his second career defeat earlier this year, and a rematch between the two is already in talks.

While Canelo will defend his 168 lbs titles against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17, he is still eyeing the Bivol rematch. In a chat with ES News, Canelo opened up on the scene and said:

“I think ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez has a lot of chance to win but I want him [Dmitry Bivol] to win.”

“If he [Bivol] loses, no [there will be no rematch].”

“If Bivol wins, I am gonna fight Bivol.”

Watch the interview below:

Canelo Alvarez also clarified his intentions of not fighting a Mexican boxer and ruled out a potential clash against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez.

Meanwhile, Canelo's rematch against Bivol was also expected to happen at 168 lbs several months back. Now, it is unclear whether Canelo Alvarez will fight Bivol at his natural weight class or move up to 175 lbs again, where he has held the world title already.

Canelo knocked out Sergey Kovalev in 2019 to become the WBO light heavyweight champion. However, Bivol brought him down to the ground in their first outing at 175 lbs.

However, 'Saul' must not look past 'GGG.'

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golvovkin 3: Everything you need to know

Following two close fights, the trilogy between the two boxing stars may turn out to be the biggest event of the year. The 40-year-old ‘GGG’ is fresh off a TKO victory against Ryota Murata and will move up a weight-class in what would be a massive payday against Alvarez on September 17.

The first fight between Canelo and 'GGG' was deemed a draw that many people believe should have gone in Golovkin’s favor. Canelo won the rematch in 2018 via decision but his victory was marred by controversy as well.

After four years, the two are on a collision course to meet for the third time. Akin to the first two bouts, Las Vegas's T-Mobile Arena will host Canelo vs. GGG 3. Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Promotions will stage the event, which will be streamed live on DAZN PPV in 200 countries all over the world.

