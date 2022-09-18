Canelo vs GGG 3: Canelo Alvarez retains Super Middleweight belts beating Gennady Golovkin, full card results

Canelo Alvarez looked to silence all critics with a decisive victory over Gennady Golovkin.

The arch-rivals locked horns for their trilogy bout after two much-debated results, first a draw and then a majority decision going Canelo's way. Perhaps the fight came too late, as a prime Canelo Alvarez outworked his 40-year-old opponent for the majority of the battle.

With his win, Canelo not only silenced the naysayers but closed their saga with a definitive victory. He has also retained his crown as the Undisputed World Super Middleweight Champion.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin III - Full card results

Canelo Alvarez def. Gennady Golovkin [IBF, WBA Super, WBO, WBC Middleweight] via unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113, 115-113)

Neither Canelo nor GGG looked to give anything up in the bout's opening round. After Alvarez had just edged the feeling out process, he turned up the tempo to land a stiff jab and redden his opponent's face.

Despite being so early in their battle, GGG appeared to run out of answers when it came to imposing himself. He was forced to hold on in the third round, with the champion comfortably landing more stinging and probing shots. The one-sided affair continued into the fourth, and then in the fifth, he was visibly rocked with an overhand right on the button.

The fight had appeared to be heading for a Canelo Alvarez knockout in the later stages, as hopes of a GGG comeback turned paper thin. A late flurry from the Kazakh in the ninth round even had the pro-Canelo crowd cheering as the fight sprung to life.

Round ten saw Golovkin finally find his range with the jab, but it proved too little too late as Canelo Alvarez rode the final six minutes to victory. The judges' cards reflect a closer fight than what had ensued.

Jesse Rodriguez def. Israel Gonzalez [WBC Super Flyweight] via unanimous decision (114-113, 117-110, 118-109)

Rodriguez was warned three times for low blows, even having a point deducted in the eighth round. He had to practice patience from the off, avoiding precise and vicious uppercuts from Gonzalez. Rodriguez was forced to work hard for his moments, requiring him to stay alert with his opponent demonstrating targeted footwork.

With time the champion grew into his own. Despite not having complete control, he started to get the better of Gonzalez. The eighth round saw the pair clash heads, causing a brief break before 'Bam Bam' was handed his first warning for a low blow. Gonzalez had approximately 45 seconds to recover.

Israel Gonzalez was down not long after that once more because of a low blow, leaving 'Bam Bam' deducted a point. The eleventh round saw yet another below-the-belt shot but despite protests from the challenger Rodriguez had no points deducted on this occasion.

It was apparent by the twelfth round that neither fighter was looking for the knockout, and the final result came down to the judges' scorecards.

Ali Akhmedov def. Gabriel Rosado [WBC Silver, IBF North American Super Middleweight] via unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90)

Austin Williams def. Kieron Conway [WBA International Middleweight] via unanimous decision (96-93, 97-92, 97-92)

Diego Pacheco def. Enrique Collazo [WBC United States Super Middleweight] via TKO in Round 5

Marc Castro def. Kevin Montiel via KO in Round 5

Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Molina ends in a draw (74-76, 75-75, 76-74)

Anthony Herrera def. Delvin McKinley via technical decision in Round 5 (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

