Canelo vs. GGG 3 event sees a massive split decision draw 

Before Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin took place, Aaron Aponte and Fernando Angel Molina put on a clinical performance that ended in a split decision draw at the absolutely packed T-Mobile Arena.

The young fighters retained their undefeated record and opened the doors to a potential rematch. Aponte and Molina locked horns in an 8-rounds (3 minutes each) bout in the super lightweight (140 lbs) division.

Following a hard-fought battle, the judges scored 76-74, 74-76, and 75-75 to settle the dust. Molina even went down in the fight but got right back up. Both men shared some heated back and forth, and dragged the best out of each other.

The undefeated fighters grabbed a lot of attention by contesting on the undercard of Canelo vs. GGG 3. Both men are in their twenties and still have a long path to go.

Aponte and Molina have quick hands and are able to track down their opposition. However, they are still in the early stages and will need to recoup from their maiden career draws.

Canelo vs. GGG 3 and the split draw sage

Canelo and GGG began their rivalry in 2017 with an epic middleweight clash. After a 12-round war, they were handed a split decision draw which many fans deemed unfair. The boxing community delivered mixed reactions with different people picking sides between the two champions.

They re-matched in 2018 at the same T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas. It was also a close fight that went the distance. However, Alvarez had his hand raised via a majority decision. It was Golovkin’s maiden career defeat after which he went on to conquer the middleweight division.

Watch Alvarez vs. GGG highlights below:

Four years later, they are on a collision course again. While the undercard is already showing prominent results, the main event is expected to raise the bar even further. T-Mobile Arena is once again the host of the fight, but the trilogy will be happening at 168 lbs (super middleweight).

Canelo Alvarez will defend his undisputed tag after a failed attempt at the WBA light heavyweight belt in his last outing. It will be interesting to see how the Mexican star tackles a 40-year-old Golovkin.

