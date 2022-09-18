"That was nasty" - Fans react to a brutal KO in the Canelo vs. GGG 3 undercard

Canelo and GGG are yet to take center stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and the Matchroom event has already witnessed a few highlight reel moments. Undefeated knockout artist Marc Castro thrilled the entire arena with his thunderous KO win over Kevin Montiel in round five of their lightweight contest.

Castro, 8-0, is rapidly growing into the 135 lbs category and his latest win will take the California native to new heights. Castro looked dominant from the start of the fight. He was looking for one perfect punch and didn’t look interested in dragging the fight into the distance.

Marc Castro found his moment in the fifth round and didn’t let it go in vain. He planted a thunderous uppercut on Montiel, ending the fight dramatically. Montiel had no response as he fell straight to the canvas. DAZN’s official Twitter handle posted the video, sending several fans into a frenzy.

Boxing fans were in awe of the high-voltage Knockout. Here’s a look at some of the best reactions to the fight.

Canelo vs. GGG 3: Will we see another KO in the main event?

After two full-distance contests in 2017 and 2018, Canelo and GGG will meet for the third and possibly the final time in a few hours. GGG is coming off a TKO win over Ryota Murata. Meanwhile, Alvarez has already been vocal about wanting to win the contest via stoppage.

Canelo has won all of his fights in recent super-middleweight clashes via stoppages. Although he lost his last bout against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, the Mexican star is capable of returning to winning ways on a high margin. Canelo and GGG are well aware of each other’s capabilities.

Watch the official fight trailer below:

They are former sparring partners and have shared the ring in two high-profile title fights. The fight is available live on DAZN pay-per-view in 200 countries all over the world.

