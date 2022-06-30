"I boxed at Wembley Stadium" - Carl Froch leaves Oleksandr Usyk bemused with joke about George Groves fight

Carl Froch was present for the UK press conference between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. Usyk is set to make his first defense of his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO Heavyweight World Titles on August 20 against 'AJ' in their rematch.

The former British fighter shared a segment of an interview with Pro Boxing Fans, along with the heavyweight champion, whose English isn't very strong. Carl Froch joked about his rematch against George Groves in 2014, in front of 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium:

"Do you know how many people I boxed in front of at Wembley Stadium?... I boxed at Wembley Stadium... Do you know how many people were there? 80,000. I’m only joking!"

The joke originated from an interview with 'The Cobra' and Floyd Mayweather, in preparation for the American's fight with Manny Pacquiao. Froch, who was representing Sky Sports, discussed his fight against Groves at the English stadium.

However, the undefeated boxer didn't seem interested in Froch's story, which has since become a continued joke.

Watch the full clip of Usyk and Froch here:

Did you know that Carl Froch boxed George Groves in front of 80,000 people at Wembley Stadium?

As the British fighters headed into their domestic rematch, Froch was the favorite after winning their first bout via ninth round TKO. The second encounter was even bigger, selling out 80,000 fans inside the famous English stadium.

The rematch took place on 31 May 2014 and 'The Cobra' was the holder of the WBA (regular) and IBF super-middleweight titles.

The favorite once again secured the victory with an eighth-round knockout, which was awarded Knockout of the Year by The Ring Magazine. It was also made the Event of the Year by The Ring following a £22 million financial gross.

The winner then declared his retirement after an emphatic career, which provided him with a record of 33-2 with 24 knockouts to his name.

Watch Carl Froch vs. George Groves 2 here:

