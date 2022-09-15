"I need a shot at redemption" - Charles Martin hoping for longshot rematch with Anthony Joshua

Charles Martin is still hoping to face Anthony Joshua in the future.

'Prince Charles' faced 'AJ' in April 2016 in the U.K. The bout happened just 64 days after Martin won heavyweight gold. He defeated Vyacheslav Glazkov by knockout to claim the IBF title and set himself up for a huge fight.

It came in the form of a showdown with the fast-rising Joshua. Heading into the matchup, the Brit was expected to easily dispatch the champion, and that's exactly what he did.

Joshua battered Martin and won the IBF heavyweight title with a second-round knockout. The IBF championship was the first world title of the British boxer's career, and wouldn't be the last. While the fight was just another stepping stone for Joshua, it was Martin's peak.

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing ON THIS DAY: AJ crowned world champ



In 2016 @anthonyjoshua demolished Charles Martin to win a world title in just his 16th pro fight

Six years later, Anthony Joshua is hoping to face WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in December. In the event that a massive fight doesn't happen, Charles Martin would like to have his rematch.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the former heavyweight champion called for a second encounter. He stated:

"Joshua needs a win in the USA, at Madison Square Garden, and I need a shot at redemption. I don't care about the money with Joshua, just the revenge. I've always said that. Joshua knows exactly what I mean after losing to Ruiz and Usyk. I want to fight him so badly before I retire, just to show him he never fought the real me."

Charles Martin discusses his loss to Luis Ortiz

Charles Martin believes he's in the final chapter of his career and wants to make it a good one.

'Prince Charles' was last seen in action on the undercard of Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz earlier this month. In that outing, Martin scored a brutal fourth-round knockout over Devin Vargas to get back in the win column.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside



(via

After being dropped twice earlier in the fight, Luis Ortiz came back to stop Charles Martin in round 6

Prior to that victory, Martin had lost a firefight to Luis Ortiz in January. In that outing, he knocked down the veteran multiple times before being caught and finished in round six.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Martin reflected on the defeat. He stated:

"I just want to make the last chapter of my career the best one. I was dominating Luis Ortiz easily but just got caught. It happened to Lennox Lewis twice against guys a lot worse than Oritz. Any heavyweight can change a fight with one shot, especially a puncher. One thing is for sure, getting back up is a lot more important than getting knocked down."

