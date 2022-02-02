"I need to be even more ferocious" - Chris Eubank Jr. discusses life and career ahead of Liam Williams fight

Chris Eubank Jr. is days away from his fight against Liam Williams. The grudge match between arguably the best British middleweights right now is finally set for February 5th. The winner of this bout will be able to challenge for a world title against Gennadiy Golovkin, Demetrius Andrade, or Jermall Charlo.

Ahead of his fight, Eubank Jr. spoke about his fight against Nick Blackwell which ended with Blackwell going into a medically induced coma. It was a similar event to what happened when his father fought Michael Watson who was in a coma for 40 days after their fight.

'Next Gen' explained what he learned from that fight:

"For me, it was more right, this has happened and it could have been me. So I have to now do everything in my power to make sure that it isn't me in the future because I am gonna keep fighting. I am gonna continue to be putting my health at risk. So I need to prepare myself, I need to be even more ferocious. I need to be even more prepared because there is still so much more I want to do in the sport."

Chris Eubank Jr. will want to move past Liam Williams to challenge for a title in a bid to surpass his father. Eubank Jr. has stated that that is what drives him to accomplish things in the sport as his father once told him that he would never be as good as him.

Chris Eubank Jr. wants Gennadiy Golovkin or Ryoto Murata after Liam Williams fight

Chris Eubank Jr. is finally starting to believe that he has stepped out of his father's shadow and become a man of his own. As he gets ready to take on Liam Williams, Eubank Jr. has his eyes on challenging for a world title.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Eubank Jr. spoke about challenging Gennadiy Golovkin and Ryoto Murata:

"I want a world title, I want Gennadiy Golovkin, I want Ryoto Murata. If we can't pin those fights down maybe we'll get the Saunders fight."

'Next Gen' has not ruled out a fight against Billy Joe Saunders, another fighter he holds a grudge against. Saunders beat Chris Eubank Jr. back in 2014 via split decision so he would be looking to exact revenge.

