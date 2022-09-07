Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall:- Age, Record, Height, Weight, Networth, and statistical comparison

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall are finally set to collide on Saturday.

The two female middleweight champions are set to face off this weekend at the O2 Arena in London, England. Shields and Marshall have spent the better part of the last few years going head-to-head on social media and in the press.

The rivalry between the two began in 2012 in the amateur scene. There, 'Silent Assassin' scored a points decision victory to hand Shields her first defeat. A decade later, it's still the only time that the Michigan native has lost in the boxing ring.

As far as the matchup itself goes, both women are very comparable. The 'GWOAT' comes into the matchup at 27 years old. Meanwhile, the Brit is 31 years old. Both have made the most of their boxing careers thus far, as both are undefeated as pros. Shields sits at 12-0, while Marshall has the same record.

In terms of height advantage, the Brit is 5'11 and 1/2, while the American is 5'8. However, in terms of weight, the champions are seemingly identical, as both are expected to come in around 165 pounds.

Lastly, in terms of net worth, they're both comparable. According to CelebTattler, Shields has a $4 million dollar net worth. Meanwhile, Marshall holds a net worth upwards of $6 million, according to WikiBorn.

Does Savannah Marshall have more knockouts than Claressa Shields?

Savannah Marshall has many more knockouts than Claressa Shields.

The matchup between 'Silent Assassin' and the 'GWOAT' is about as interesting as it gets. The two champions have the same exact professional record at 12-0. However, their respective journeys vary tremendously.

Claressa Shields is an excellent technician and she's very safe. Her fighting style is what made her a multi-time undefeated world champion. However, it didn't result in her getting many knockouts, as she's only scored two stoppage victories in her career to date.

Sky Sports @SkySports



#ShieldsMarshall Savannah Marshall's brutal knockout of Femke Hermans last time out! Savannah Marshall's brutal knockout of Femke Hermans last time out! ⚠️#ShieldsMarshall https://t.co/zh6C5zzOwJ

Meanwhile, Marshall's fighting style couldn't be any more different. The British star hunts for the finish, takes risks, and has an insane amount of knockout power. In 12 contests, Marshall has knocked out 10 of her opponents, including eight in a row.

The fight itself is viewed as a 50-50 matchup, as seen by the close betting odds. However, in terms of punching power, it isn't a contest. Marshall has the power and size advantage heading into Saturday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12