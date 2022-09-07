Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall: Head-to-Head, Full Fight card, Where to Watch?

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall has been a long time coming.

After spending the last few years going head-to-head and calling each other out on social media and in the press, Shields and Marshall are finally set to face off this weekend at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Their bitter rivalry began in 2012 in the amateur scene where 'Silent Assassin' scored a points decision victory to hand ‘GWOAT’ Shields her first defeat. A decade later, it's still the only blemish on the Michigan native’s amateur and professional record.

In terms of physique and record, the two undefeated fighters are almost identical.

As for their net worth, the two are comparable. According to CelebTattler, Shields has a $4 million net worth. Meanwhile, Marshall holds a net worth upwards of $6 million, according to WikiBorn.

The two also have an identical 12-0 win-loss card, with Marshall sporting 10 KO wins against Shields’ 2. In terms of height, the Brit is 5'11 while the American is 5'8. However, in terms of weight, the champions are seemingly identical, as both are expected to come in at around 165 pounds.

In terms of fighting style, the two have contrasting techniques. Shields is a technician. She picks her spot and boxes around her opponents. Meanwhile, Marshall is a finisher and has an insane amount of knockout power.

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall fight card

The full fight card for the event:

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall – for the WBC, IBF, WBA, and WBO Middleweight titles

Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner – for the WBO, IBF, and WBC Junior Lightweight titles

Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva

Lauren Price MBE vs. Timea Belik

Karriss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov

Ebonie Jones vs. Vanesa Caballero

April Hunter vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez

Shannon Ryan vs. Buchra El Quaissi

Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg

Sarah Liegmann vs. Bec Connolly

Georgia O’Connor vs. TBA

How to watch Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall?

The Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall main card will broadcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.

In Marshall’s home country United Kingdom, fans may catch the action via Sky Sports.

Another way to watch Shields-Marshall is via FITE.tv and FOX (Australia).

