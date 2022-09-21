Coach Robert Garcia wants to fight Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition after failing to help Anthony Joshua beat Usyk- “He will probably kick my a**”

Floyd Mayweather has opened his doors to fighting celebrities in exhibition matchups, and veteran trainer Robert Garcia wouldn't mind stepping up against him. 46-year-old Mayweather is scheduled to fight Japanese combatant Mikuru Asakura at RIZIN 38 this month and then YouTuber Deji at another event.

Meanwhile, 47-year-old Garcia has already pitched himself against 'Money', possibly to earn a lucrative payday. When asked by Eli Seckbach whether he would entertain an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather, Robert Garcia said:

“I would love to. No (I won’t go easy on him). [Mayweather] will probably kick my a**, but I will give him all he can handle.”

Robert Garcia said that he lost 30 lbs during his trip to the UK where he trained Anthony Joshua. Hence, he might have felt in shape to enter into a boxing fight. Garcia also claimed to have had a great time in Europe. However, he couldn’t help his prodigy reclaim the world heavyweight titles.

Anthony Joshua appointed Robert Garcia as an additional trainer after losing the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO belts to Oleksandr Usyk in London. ‘AJ’ was optimistic about resurrecting his championship status in the rematch with Usyk in Jeddah. Garcia also infused enough confidence in him, but Usyk didn’t surrender his titles and handed Josua his third career defeat via decision.

Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua 2 - Rage on the Red Sea World Heavyweight Title Fight

While Garcia is back in the USA, he may be planning to stage his own boxing route. Nevertheless, Mayweather already has a few opponents lined up and he might not be interested in facing a trainer.

Does it make sense for Floyd Mayweather to fight Robert Garcia?

Floyd Mayweather hung up his gloves professionally after knocking out Conor McGregor in 2017. He now faces celebrities just to keep the million-dollar paychecks flowing. That said, several more prominent personalities would garner more viewership than Garcia in a boxing affair. Mayweather looks keener to face YouTubers who already have a strong fanbase all over the globe.

Although the fight against Robert Garcia will be technical, casual fans may not be interested. Since Floyd Mayweather is no longer a professional, he is entertaining more of the mainstream audience at this point and not just the traditional fans. Nevertheless, ‘Money’ makes his own moves and it won't be very shocking if he decides to trade shots with Robert Garcia at some point.

