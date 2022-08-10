'The Iranian Hulk' Sajad Gharibi vs. Martyn Ford: height and weight comparison

The Iranian Hulk, Sajad Gharibi, has become a sensation in the boxing scene because of his unbelievable size and stature. He is also known as 'The Persian Hercules' in some places and is a famous powerlifter in Iran who has made the transition to the ring.

Standing at 6'2" and weighing in at around 390 pounds, it has come into question a time or two from fans about how real his photos are on his social media and how many of them have been photoshopped. Photos of the 'Hulk' showcase his large trap muscles, broad shoulders, biceps, and forearms that are as wide as his head, with thighs almost twice as big. Yet somehow, he still maintains a rather slim waist.

Martyn Ford, known as 'The Nightmare,' stands a whopping 6 inches taller than the 'Hulk' at 6'8 and weighs around 310 pounds. In addition to his imposing figure, which is strapped with muscle from his profession as a bodybuilder, he is also covered in intimidating tattoos that can be seen on his arms, legs, chest, neck, and part of his head.

Martyn Ford recently posted this to his Instagram:

When will Sajad Gharibi fight next?

Following Sajad Gharibi's loss in his boxing debut, it's unclear when fans can expect to see him back in the ring.

After the bout, in which the 'Hulk' repeatedly turned away from his opponent and ran around the ring to avoid punches, he stated:

"I have nothing to say, but I am ashamed and I apologize to the Iranian people."

Prior to this bout, Gharibi was supposed to fight Martyn Ford. Ford canceled the fight after a face-off with 'The Iranian Hulk' after deciding he did not believe the fight would be fair following a shove that easily knocked the Iranian to the ground.

To combat questions surrounding the Iranian's poor inaugural showing, Gharibi's boxing coach stated that his loss was due to meeting his pupil after the contract was signed, meaning their training time together was shorter than desired.

No official word has been announced about the 'The Iranian Hulk's' return to the ring, but if he does, hopefully he will have the opportunity to enter a full camp.

If post like this are any indication, perhaps Gharibi should be happy that Ford bowed out of their match:

