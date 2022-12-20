Conor McGregor doesn't believe Floyd Mayweather carried him in their fight. Instead, he believes the opposite.

'The Notorious' and 'Money' are the two biggest stars in their respective sports and have both ruled their respective disciplines. While the Irishman was a double-weight champion in the UFC, the boxer was wrapping up his historic career in the ring.

It was thanks to their popularity and greatness that they met in 2017. While McGregor was a massive underdog, he performed admirably and dominated much of the early action. However, Mayweather came roaring back in the second half of the contest.

In the end, it was the boxer who prevailed, scoring a tenth-round knockout win. While McGregor was praised for his efforts, some, including Mayweather, discredited the moral victory. Many pundits stated that the boxer "carried" the MMA fighter.

For the uninitiated, the term means that Mayweather let McGregor have success, partly out of the gameplan, or out of putting on a show. The idea gained popularity as the boxer retired following the fight and began competing in exhibitions.

However, Conor McGregor is ready to hit back at that narrative. In a Twitter exchange with longtime foe Nate Diaz, he stated that he carried Floyd Mayweather in their 2017 fight. The Irishman later deleted the tweet, which read:

"I carried Floyd [Mayweather]. Not next time. Like in the pub. One shot. Nighty night I don’t give a rats, U too."

Floyd Mayweather discusses facing Conor McGregor

There are two sides to every story. While Conor McGregor believes he had a lot of success against Floyd Mayweather, 'Money' doesn't see it that way.

The 2017 superfight was a success from both a commercial and a critical reception standpoint. While Mayweather has been a part of some disappointing fights, such as his clash with Manny Pacquiao, that wasn't the case here.

In the bout, 'The Notorious' had a lot of success. In fact, the MMA fighter landed more punches on 'Money' than the aforementioned Pacquiao. It's a great feat, no doubt, but it's one that Mayweather takes issue with.

In an interview with FightHype months after his meeting with Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather admitted that he made the fight more interesting than it seemed. He stated:

"Everybody tried to protest the Mayweather-McGregor fight, right? But I'm gonna tell y'all the truth, I'm gonna tell y'all the truth. You know I carried McGregor. You know I made it look good for y'all."

See his comments in the video below (00:30)

Poll : 0 votes