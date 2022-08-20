"Crazy Training" - Deontay Wilder reveals he has done 307 rounds of sparring in 12 days

Deontay Wilder is taking his return to the ring very seriously and claimed on Twitter that he completed 307 rounds of sparring in 12 days.

Wilder has not fought since his devastating knockout loss to Tyson Fury back in October 2021. 'The Bronze Bomber' came up short in the trilogy bout with Fury, despite dropping the Brit twice in the fourth round. 'The Gypsy King' landed a destructive right hand in the 11th round to end the contest.

Regardless, the American is set to make his comeback on October 15 against the hard-hitting Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. After speculation that he would hang up his gloves, Wilder now seems more motivated than ever.

Check out Deontay Wilder's post on Twitter:

Deontay Wilder @BronzeBomber 307 rds in 12 days 🥊

Crazy Training 307 rds in 12 days 🥊Crazy Training

Here's what Wilder said in an interview with Fight Hype regarding his return against Helenius:

"The same as you always get. One that believes in themselves strongly when others don't. One that's speaking, believing and receiving. No more, no less. The mind has only got stronger. The body, mind and soul. So everyone is in for a treat. I'm coming back for a specific reason... I'm coming back to motivate, to inspire so many others."

Watch the full interview with Wilder:

Deontay Wilder believes Oleksandr Usyk will beat Anthony Joshua again

When asked about Usyk-Joshua 2 during the same interview, Deontay Wilder backed the Ukrainian to emerge victorious for a second time:

"I'm going with Usyk in this fight. I've said that after that fight [Joshua vs. Usyk 1], I'm sticking with my word on this fight."

Watch the second part of Wilder's interview with Fight Hype:

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua are set to lock horns again tonight at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. In their first encounter, Usyk dominated the Brit and won a 12-round unanimous decision to capture the WBA, IBF, IBO and WBO Heavyweight Championships.

With Wilder being ranked as the No.1 contender by the WBC, there is a possibility he could fight the winner in the future. If Fury chooses to relinquish the WBC belt, Wilder may fight for the vacant strap. He could then face Joshua or Usyk down the line in a bid to become the undisputed champion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak