Daniel Dubois calls out Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker after knocking out Trevor Bryan for the WBA world title

Daniel Dubois is now the WBA (Regular) Heavyweight Champion after his spectacular fourth-round KO win over Trevor Bryan. ‘Dynamite’ looked flawless tonight and left all his critics in silence. He now wants a piece of the absolute best in the division.

The 24-year-old didn’t hesitate to call out Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker in the post-fight interview. After a quick day at work, Daniel Dubois believes he has upgraded himself as a fighter and is ready to challenge anyone in the weight class. The newly crowned world champion said:

“This I believe will make me instantly better fighter now. You know this is when you win a world title, they say you become next level. So, you know, Dillian Whyte, Joseph Parker, all the names out there.”

Dubois now holds a professional resume of 18-1, with 17 wins coming via KO. He has lived up to his status of being an absolute knockout artist and has become a world champion. However, the heavyweight division has never been short of A-listed opponents.

The division is currently under the reign of Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF, and IBO belts, and Tyson Fury, who is the WBC champion. While Dubois has just joined the world champion's club, he still has a lot of tests left.

Watch Dubois call out Whyte and Parker below:

Daniel Dubois showcased his power in full form

32-year-old Trevor Bryan lost for the first time in his career, which is quite an achievement for Daniel Dubois. Bryan has faced several top-listed boxers in his career, but no one could manhandle him like ‘Dynamite’. Dubois started off strong in the match and didn’t let his opponent settle down.

He packed heavy hands-on Bryan and left the former champion on wobbly legs. Although Bryan fought back, Dubois didn’t let him take charge of the fight. After connecting some sharp jabs successfully, a crushing left hand sent Trevor Bryan to the canvas.

The one-punch shot sealed Dubois' fate as a world champion as Bryan showed no signs of getting up. Dubois will now look to take on tougher challenges in his career.

Watch the finish below:

