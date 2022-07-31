Video: Danny Garcia gets applauded by his daughter and mother after win against Jose Benavidez Jr. - "I felt a little nervous"

Danny Garcia unveiled his true emotions on Saturday night, with both the in-ring action and his post-fight interactions.

Going all 12 rounds for the first time as a middleweight, 'Swift' overpowered Jose Benavidez Jr. at the latest Showtime event, earning his 37th professional win in style.

While many saw the fight as a close affair, Danny Garcia’s family didn’t feel the same. Although his family members were tense, they were confident about Garcia’s chances in the clash.

Following the outcome, Garcia’s mother, Martiza Gomez, talked to FightHype and shed views on her son’s performance.

“I thought that he was great tonight. He fought like a warrior, that’s what he is... I am always nervous when my son fights. He is my son, he is going in the ring... Honestly, I thought that the performance was great and I think to me, he [Garcia] beat the s*** out of him [Jose Benavidez].”

Catch the full interview below:

There’s no denying that it was an impressive middleweight debut for ‘Swift’. He has already targeted a few matchups in the future, including a rematch against former world champion Keith Thurman. However, it’s time for him to enjoy what was a much-needed victory.

At the post-fight press conference, Garcia’s daughter, Philly Swift Garcia, accompanied her father. She also delivered her opinion on the fight, saying:

“I felt a little nervous, but I knew he was gonna win.”

Catch the adorable moment below:

Garcia lived up to his people’s expectations and rebounded from the loss against Errol Spence Jr. for the WBC and IBF Welterweight Titles in December 2020. He can now continue his stint in the middleweight division or drop down to his natural weight category.

How much money did Danny Garcia earn against Jose Benavidez?

Garcia is an elite-level boxer and a former world titlist. Therefore, he's not new to million-dollar payments. He was reportedly guaranteed $1 million for the fight against Benavidez Jr., along with 70% of the PPV shares. His total income appears to have touched down near $2-3 million, approximately.

Danny Garcia v Jose Benavidez Jr

Jose Benavidez Jr., meanwhile, was guaranteed half-a-million, as well as 30% PPV shares. While the financial numbers may be impressive, Benavidez Jr. clearly didn’t offer his best version inside the ring.

