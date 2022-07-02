David Adeleye reveals his game plan on beating Joe Joyce in a potential clash

Joe Joyce is set to face Christian Hammer on July 2 at Wembley Arena, but another British heavyweight, David Adeleye, believes he possesses the tools to overcome ‘The Juggernaut’.

When asked how we would overcome Joe Joyce, Adeleye said:

“With hand speed, movement, using what I got using my attributes, I got so many attributes... I think movement as well. I'm not going to go into it too much”

Whilst Adeleye believes he has the physical attributes to overcome Joyce, he was very complimentary of the WBO mandatory challenger. Adeleye broke down Joyce and what makes him so effective as a fighter, saying:

“He doesn’t show his shots, he doesn’t actually show it. You know a lot of fighters are thought to throw shots with their shoulders, he doesn’t really use his shoulders. So, when he does stick a jab on you, we saw his performance against Dubois he just stuck the jab out all day long and landed it all day long. You know Dubois couldn’t adjust to that. I think it's because he knows how to throw correctly, he knows how to use his attributes, he knows he is not the fastest he knows the hand speed he has got and he knows how to make it work.”

Joe Joyce is set for a big fight next

Adeleye may believe in his chances, but it is not likely that the two will face each other next. Joyce is looking to fight for a world championship. He is the WBO's mandatory challenger, meaning the winner of the rematch between Oleksander Usyk and Anthony Joshua must face him next.

However, it is looking increasingly likely that Joyce will face Tyson Fury. Fury's promoter, Bob Arum, laid out a plan for Fury that involved him fighting Joyce and then the winner of Usyk-Joshua II. In the build-up to Joyce-Hammer, Frank Warren, who promotes Joyce and co-promotes Fury, has said that they will try and make the fight happen.

First, Joe Joyce must defeat Christian Hammer. ‘The Juggernaut’ will enter the fight as a clear favorite, being favored by most to stop the German boxer inside the distance. Joyce is a late starter, however, so if he does get the stoppage, it will most likely be after a couple of rounds.

