David Haye picks Dillian Whyte to beat Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is the betting favorite in his upcoming fight with Dillian Whyte, who will challenge him for his WBC Heavyweight Title on April 23rd in London, England.

Regardless, in an interview with Boxing Social, David Haye picked Dillian Whyte to defeat 'The Gypsy King' in their upcoming bout. This prediction is based on Fury's performances in his most recent fights. He said that Fury's new style is a fan-pleaser but may not serve him against 'The Body Snatcher':

"I think Tyson Fury's new style... the style that he's implemented in his last two fights, has appeared to be very fan-friendly. You know, he hasn't come close to losing but he was decked pretty heavy but the fans absolutely loved it. I was there ringside for both fights and what he brought was magic."

Haye believes that Fury will want to please the crowd once again by brawling with Whyte and gunning for the knockout. Yet, he said that Fury's best shot at defeating Whyte is by returning to the unorthodox form of boxing that he used against Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. Of the clash, Haye said:

"Dillian is sort of a counterpuncher. He needs you in his space going toe-to-toe to get the best out of him. And I think that by all accounts that's what Tyson Fury's going to do, oblige him in a standup toe-to-toe slugfest... The fans in Wembley Stadium are going to get an absolute treat because I know Dillian Whyte's not going to run around trying to outjab him."

Tyson Fury's new style

Tyson Fury is well-known for his unorthodox boxing. In his bout with Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, 'The Gypsy King' ended a ten-year reign of dominance over the heavyweight division. Fury kept to the outside, switched in and out of southpaw, and threw slapping punches from below the waist.

While Fury's performance was criticized by some for lacking excitement, he managed to control nearly the entire fight.

In his most recent bouts with Deontay Wilder, Fury attempted to demonstrate his legitimacy as heavyweight champion of the world by walking the power-puncher down and seeking a knockout.

Edited by John Cunningham