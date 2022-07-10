Watch: David Haye discusses why he believes Tyson Fury is still not retired 

David Haye believes that Tyson Fury isn't really retired.

'The Gypsy King' retired from the sport of professional boxing in April following his knockout victory over Dillian Whyte. Despite Fury announcing prior to the outing that it would be his last, many fans didn't believe him when he made the announcement.

Months later, many fighters and fans still haven't quite bought that the WBC heavyweight champion is done competing. The Brit didn't help matters when he set the figure that he would return for, which was almost half a billion dollars.

However, Fury would later clarify that his numbers weren't realistic. That didn't stop rumors that the champion would return to fight the winner of Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua's rematch later this year.

One such fighter who doesn't believe the retirement talks is boxing legend David Haye. In an interview with Pro Boxing Fans, 'The Hayemaker' discussed the retirement and why he didn't buy it. Haye alluded to Fury not giving up his heavyweight title as proof that he's still an active boxer.

In the interview, Haye stated:

"Has he relinquished his WBC title? No, he's not retired. Until he relinquishes his belt, he's not retired."

Watch Haye's interview with Pro Boxing Fans below:

Have David Haye and Tyson Fury ever fought before?

David Haye could a bit biased when it comes to his assessment of Tyson Fury due to the history that the two heavyweight champions share.

The two have never fought in the boxing ring, but it's not for a lack of trying. While Fury was working his way up the heavyweight rankings and Haye's career was on the decline, they were scheduled to fight in September 2013. Like many of his fights, 'The Gypsy King' made it personal with his opponent.

The two held colorful interviews and press conferences for the bout. However, the bout didn't come to frution due to an injury to Haye, a problem that plagued the end of his career. The scrapped bout led to Fury trashing him in the media.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn 24-year-old Tyson Fury was full of confidence at his press conference with David Haye back in 2013… 24-year-old Tyson Fury was full of confidence at his press conference with David Haye back in 2013… https://t.co/xBfw7M076I

Following the injury, Haye decided to take some time off from boxing. When he eventually returned, he moved down a weight class to cruiserweight, thus eliminating the possibility of a possible grudge match between the two.

Years later, it's clear that they still have bad blood. This animosity was on display last September when Haye called out Fury following his victory over Joe Fournier at Triller Fight Club.

The Mac Life @TheMacLife



FULL: David Haye wants his shot at the Gypsy King, Tyson Fury. The two were meant to fight years ago, but the Hayemaker needed to pull out injured -- now, he's back.FULL: youtu.be/sMaRoMXOm0k David Haye wants his shot at the Gypsy King, Tyson Fury. The two were meant to fight years ago, but the Hayemaker needed to pull out injured -- now, he's back.FULL: youtu.be/sMaRoMXOm0k https://t.co/I9ERRgdFmT

