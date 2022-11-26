Even in retirement, Floyd Mayweather remains hard to hit, as evidenced by his recent win over Deji Olatunji.

'Money' is considered one of the greatest boxers to ever put on gloves, and for good reason. Early in his career, Mayweather was an aggressive puncher who dominated opponents with his skill and hand speed. However, after some hand injuries, he changed his style.

As a result, the former champion became more defensive-minded and used his speed to avoid punches. However, Mayweather was able to go on the offense whenever he felt like it, as seen in his final pro fight against Conor McGregor.

In 2017, Mayweather retired from pro-boxing following a knockout win over McGregor. To his credit, the Irishman landed 111 punches in the boxing match, not bad for his first time in the ring.

While this was the former boxing champion's last professional matchup, he's had several exhibition fights. Notably, in 2021, he faced YouTuber Logan Paul. The pair went to a no-contest after eight rounds, with 'The Maverick' landing only 28 punches.

In Floyd Mayweather's most recent exhibition against 'The Tank' earlier this month, the boxer easily dominated en route to a sixth-round TKO win. To his credit, the YouTuber landed 25 punches in the contest.

Floyd Mayweather discusses facing Deji Olatunji

Floyd Mayweather dominated the contest, but he was still happy for Deji Olatunji.

The YouTuber doesn't look the part of a fighter, and he didn't look great in the ring either. Olatunji started his amateur career 0-3.

Many called for him to stop boxing, but he instead decided to do the opposite. The British star dedicated himself to training and made his debut in August, defeating fellow YouTuber Fousey Erakat by knockout.

That win led to him stepping into the ring with 'Money'. While the YouTuber was knocked out and outclassed, he still gave the legend a black eye and a cut. Even in defeat, the YouTuber-turned-boxer had a bit of a small victory.

In a post-fight interview, Floyd Mayweather praised Deji Olatunji for stepping up:

"I'm glad that Deji landed a good shot. This is part of fighting, this is part of entertaining... You're a hell of a fighter, and a hell of a competitor."

Watch his comments in the video below:

Poll : 0 votes