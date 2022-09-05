"Deontay Wilder is back”- 'The Bronze Bomber' reflects determinative mindset ahead of his boxing return

Deontay Wilder saw Andy Ruiz Jr. defeat Luis Ortiz live in a WBC title eliminator clash last night (September 4).

‘The Destroyer’ then called out Wilder, who will return to action against Robert Helenius on October 15. After his clash against Helenius, Wilder can set his eyes on Andy Ruiz Jr. and ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has verbally accepted the challenge already.

Following Ruiz Jr.'s win, Wilder connected with FightHUB TV and welcomed every single heavyweight opportunity on his way. The former WBC champion said:

“I am on an attempt for whoever, whatever, whenever you know what I mean. Deontay Wilder is back and I don’t duck no fights. I always wanted the most exciting fights and if that’s the next exciting fight without having a business, then. So be let it be.”

Wilder continued:

“They all know that. Everybody in the heavyweight division knows what Deontay Wilder brings. You know I am willing to die for what I believe in and that’s what I bring to the table. So with that being said, I am ready to go.”

Watch Wilder's interview below:

Ruiz Jr. and Wilder are both relevant names in the current WBC title picture, but Tyson Fury holds the best at the time. He was rumored to be attempting an undisputed clash against Oleksandr Usyk, but since that fight is not happening Fury might stay retired.

Deontay Wilder is currently on a two-fight losing streak, both of which have happened against Tyson Fury. He will look to dominate against Robert Helenius to revive his inevitable aura amongst the fans.

While Andy Ruiz Jr. did what he was supposed to do against Luis Ortiz, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ will have more eyes on him against Helenius.

Deontay Wilder is ready to come back from two knockout losses

Wilder lost his WBC title to Tyson Fury via seventh-round TKO in 2020. He tried to regain it in 2021 but surrendered in the 11th round against ‘The Gypsy King’ once again. The American knockout artist then teased a potential retirement and walked away for a while.

Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury defended the WBC belt against Dillian Whyte before verbally announcing his retirement. Now that Wilder is back in action, the heavyweight division could become interesting once again.

Fury has also shown interest in coming back and that could validate a potential fourth collision between him and Wilder. However, both men will perhaps have to keep winning for that.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh