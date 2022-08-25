"All this fake stuff" - Deontay Wilder reacts to Anthony Joshua's breakdown after his loss to Oleksandr Usyk 

Deontay Wilder gave his thoughts on Anthony Joshua's recent outburst after suffering a defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Cat' fought 'AJ' on August 20 at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He was looking to defend his Unified Heavyweight titles against the former champion. For the second fight in a row, the Ukrainian proved too much for Joshua to handle as he secured a split decision win.

After the decision was announced, Joshua had an emotional outburst as he threw two of the champion's rings outside the ring and stormed off. He then came back and gave a bizarre speech in front of the whole stadium.

In a recent interview with Ellie Seckbach, Deontay Wilder shared his opinions on the outburst:

"The meltdown comes when you create such a fighter. You give them everything, try to avoid tough fights. Then when it boils down to the wire you don't know who to trust, you've been listening to all this fake stuff."

Although 'AJ' did look much better in his second fight against Usyk, he did not manage to deliver a knockout as he promised. His new trainer Robert Garcia had also indicated that he would go for the knockout. Despite hurting the champion a number of times, he was unable to close the show.

Take a look at the entire interview uploaded by ES News on YouTube:

Deontay Wilder gives his predictions for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Deontay Wilder has given his prediction for a potential fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

The WBC Heavyweight champion and the Unified Heavyweight champion of the world have publicly called each other out after the Ukrainian's fight against Joshua. This is the only fight both fighters want, however, Fury has asked for a huge sum of money and the contract negotiations are still on.

In the same interview with ES News, Deontay Wilder gave his predictions for the fight:

“I think Fury will be too big for him. He just uses his size all the time, no matter what, and a lot of other things. I think Usyk’s too small, that’s my opinion. I think Usyk has a stamina problem as well. You saw with Joshua, if Joshua had enough stamina it’d probably be a different result."

Deontay Wilder is making a comeback in the ring on October 15 against Robert Helenius. This is why he has increased his social media presence and is giving a lot of interviews. 'The Bronze Bomber' will look to make an explosive return to the ring.

