“All can be lined up"- Deontay Wilder believes his right hand can find a way to knockout Oleksandr Usyk 

Oleksandr Usyk will put his heavyweight titles at stake against Anthony Joshua in a high-voltage rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Like everyone in the boxing world, former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will be watching closely.

After losing for the second time in a row against Tyson Fury, Wilder announced his return against Robert Helenius. Meanwhile, he is still a top-tier title contender and could be a potential matchup for the winner of Usyk vs. Joshua 2.

When asked whether he can knockout current champion Usyk with his devastating right hand, Deontay Wilder had a simple response. He said,

"Anyone can be lined up for it. Certain people are trickier than others, some are more simplistic than others. But when you do it right, all can be lined up."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Deontay Wilder asked if he could line Oleksandr Usyk up for a right hand and KO him: "Anyone can be lined up for it. Certain people are trickier than others, some are more simplistic than others. But when you do it right, all can be lined up." Deontay Wilder asked if he could line Oleksandr Usyk up for a right hand and KO him: "Anyone can be lined up for it. Certain people are trickier than others, some are more simplistic than others. But when you do it right, all can be lined up."

Wilder ruled over the heavyweight division for several years, knocking out every opponent he faced. However, Tyson Fury became his kryptonite and the only man to defeat 'The Bronze Bomber'.

Having suffered two stoppage losses against Fury, Wilder called off his boxing career for a while. He is now back on track and will soon enter the ring with hopes of re-capturing his championship status. With Tyson Fury's retirement, it's not outlandish to think Wilder could win his next outing and face the winner of Joshua vs. Usyk 2 for the belts.

Watch Wilder's loss against Fury in the trilogy fight below:

Deontay Wilder backs Oleksandr Usyk to beat Anthony Joshua

Usyk displayed flawless action in the first fight and outboxed his British rival at Wembley for all 12 rounds. Wilder believes the Ukrainian will see a similar outcome in his second clash against Anthony Joshua. Per Michael Bensons’s tweet, Wilder tagged Joshua as 'broken' while backing Usyk in the upcoming fight. He said:

"I'm going with Oleksandr Usyk. He just looks even more confident, more so than ever now. And you look at Anthony Joshua, he just looks like a different man, he looks more broken."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Deontay Wilder: "I'm going with Oleksandr Usyk. He just looks even more confident, more so than ever now. And you look at Anthony Joshua, he just looks like a different man, he looks more broken." Deontay Wilder: "I'm going with Oleksandr Usyk. He just looks even more confident, more so than ever now. And you look at Anthony Joshua, he just looks like a different man, he looks more broken."

Anthony Joshua has appointed Robert Garcia as his new trainer and seems optimistic about regaining his heavyweight world titles. His overall credibility as a top-tier champion is on the line, and ‘AJ’ cannot afford to lose for a second time in a row against a career-cruiserweight in Usyk.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Avinash Tewari