"It’s going to come and go so fast" - Deontay Wilder discusses how long he has left in boxing 

Deontay Wilder has opened up on how long he plans to continue boxing.

The 'Bronze Bomber' returns to the ring when he faces Robert Helenius on October 15th. It will be his first contest since his devastating KO loss to Tyson Fury, concluding a trilogy where he walked in as WBC Heavyweight Champion.

It hasn't all been bad for Deontay Wilder, though, as Fury remains the only fighter able to chalk a loss on his record after 42 fights. He enjoyed a five-year reign with the title.

Questions loom over whether or not the end is in sight for the former world champion. Wilder sought to provide some form of answer in a Q&A with the Ring Magazine. He explained that he has dedicated himself to three more years before hanging up his gloves.

“I thought I would take this time and let everyone know and you hear it from my mouth that first and foremost that everybody can have an understanding that I’m only dedicating myself three more years. And we’ve got to understand that three years is not long at all. It’s going to come and go so fast, so I just want people to enjoy these last three years.”

Deontay Wilder would like to have a fight in Africa before he retires

When asked during the Q&A if he has any particular bucket list moments he wishes to fulfill before he retires, Deontay Wilder explained that he wants to fight in Africa.

“I don’t have too many, but one of them I definitely want to go and fight in Africa. That’s definitely on my to-do list. That’s my ultimate thing. There are other locations in the States, but outside the States I’d definitely like to go to Africa and have a great fight out there.”

Africa has a rich history of boxing, whether it be the number of world champions who descend from and represent the continent, or the dream fights that have been staged. Perhaps the chief example of the latter came in October 1974, when Muhammad Ali challenged for George Foreman's Unified World title.

The bout, dubbed the 'Rumble in the Jungle', saw Ali dethrone Foreman with a stunning eighth-round knockout.

Africa Archives ™ @Africa_Archives Muhammad Ali and George Foreman fight the "Rumble in the Jungle" (seen as the most famous boxing match in history) before some 60,000 fans in Kinshasa, DR Congo, October 30, 1974. Muhammad Ali won the fight by knockout in the eighth round. Muhammad Ali and George Foreman fight the "Rumble in the Jungle" (seen as the most famous boxing match in history) before some 60,000 fans in Kinshasa, DR Congo, October 30, 1974. Muhammad Ali won the fight by knockout in the eighth round. https://t.co/Ss1wdUJm6d

