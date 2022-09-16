Deontay Wilder reflects Cristiano Ronaldo-mindset after returning from the Tyson Fury losses- 'Even me, I cry to the movie' 

Deontay Wilder and Cristiano Ronaldo seem to have a similar mindset.

'The Bronze Bomber' is set to return next month for the first time since his knockout loss to Tyson Fury in October 2021. The outing was a back-and-forth war that saw both men hit the canvas on multiple occasions.

However, it was 'The Gypsy King' who ended up earning the victory with an 11th-round knockout. The loss was the second in a row for Wilder, who had previously been finished by Fury in their February 2020 rematch to lose his WBC heavyweight crown.

Following his second loss to the Brit, Deontay Wilder decided to spend some time away from the boxing ring. In an interview with The Last Stand podcast, the former heavyweight champion stated that he took the time to cleanse himself, reflect on his mentality, and open up about his emotions.

During the interview, Wilder stated:

"Tears is only cleansing, it doesn't mean you're weak. As a black man, we are taught to have tough love, there's certain things you do that won't fly. Crying, saying 'I love you', apologizing. The teaching has been taught wrong for generations. I love seeing men come together, even me, I'll cry at a good movie, test me."

The heavyweight great seems to share a similar mentality to soccer great, Christiano Ronaldo. In an interview with DAZN in 2020, he stated:

"I think it's good to be an emotional person. Who told you men don't cry? More important for me, is to be a good person."

Who is Deontay Wilder fighting next?

Deontay Wilder is set to face Robert Helenius on October 15th, at the Barclays Center in New York City.

'The Bronze Bomber' openly debated whether he was going to return following his back-to-back knockout losses to Tyson Fury. Luckily for fans, he's decided to make the return, and his first opponent will be 'The Nordic Nightmare'.

The 38-year-old is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, with two of those wins coming against Adam Kownacki. At the time, the Polish boxer was seen as a future contender in the division, but was upset by Helenius.

Going by the oddsmakers, as well as fans and pundits, Deontay Wilder comes in as a heavy favorite. However, a lot depends on what shape the former heavyweight champion comes in. After two bad knockout losses, it's not inconcievable that Helenius could spring an upset.

