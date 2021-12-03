"I'm still in love with the sport of boxing"- former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is ready to make one final push to secure his boxing legacy

Deontay Wilder is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in boxing. Wilder has been counted out by many since his first loss to Tyson Fury in 2020. Moreover, his second loss to Fury in October this year has added to the question marks surrounding his future in boxing.

- Fury floors Wilder in round 3
- Wilder floors Fury in round 4
- Wilder floors Fury again in round 4
- Fury floors Wilder in round 10
- Fury knocks Wilder out in round 11

What a fight. What a spectacle. What a champion.

However, Deontay Wilder is a true warrior and is not ready to give up. 'Bronze Bomber' recently revealed that he is still looking forward to achieving the goals that he has left. Michael Benson took to Twitter to share what Wilder had to say about his future (h/t Telli Talks):

"I'm still in love with the sport of boxing. I do still have goals in the sport. I'm looking to accomplish the goals that I still have left. I broke my hand, so I'm in a healing process right now. After this, I'm looking to get right back into it."

Take a look at Michael Benson's Twitter post below:

Deontay Wilder broke his hand in his trilogy fight with Tyson Fury which is set to keep him out of the sport for a while. As mentioned by Wilder himself, he won't be able to return until his hand heals. When healthy, the 'Bronze Bomber' took the heavyweight division by storm, knocking out opponents left and right.

The only man he failed to beat throughout his career was Tyson Fury. Despite the losses, Wilder is seemingly still in good spirits and hungry to go chasing after his goals in the sport.

Who will Deontay Wilder fight upon his return?

A lot has been said about Deontay Wilder's next opponent. Despite having no date set for his return as of yet, Andy Ruiz Jr. has emerged as the favorite to take on Wilder next.

It is yet to be seen whether these rumors will come to life or if Deontay Wilder will fight someone else on his return fight. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the old Wilder again who knocked out everyone he took on.

