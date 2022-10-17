Deontay Wilder first-round KO: How many times has 'The Bronze Bomber' knocked out his opponents in the opening round?

Deontay Wilder recently made a successful return to the boxing ring on Saturday night. With his 20th first-round knockout win, he defeated Robert Helenius in their heavyweight clash at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

'The Bronze Bomber' unleashed the most destructive weapon in his arsenal — his vicious right hand — and caught his former sparring partner as he advanced late in the opening frame. Wilder connected on Helenius’ face and dropped 'The Nordic Nightmare' flat on his back for an instant KO.

The win improves Wilder’s record to 43-2-1 with 42 KOs. His knockout-to-win percentage stands at 97.61%, and he's secured 20 of his KOs in the first round. The fight was Wilder’s first since losing to Tyson Fury in October last year.

Watch Deontay Wilder KO Robert Helenius below:

Deontay Wilder gets emotional in post-fight press conference

Deontay Wilder got quite emotional during the post-fight presser of his bout against Robert Helenius over the weekend.

Wilder, who was tearful when speaking, reminded people about the dangers of boxing:

“My heart goes out to him [Helenius] and I hope he’s doing okay and he’ll be able to go back to his family… People always go on about records and all this. They said, ‘Oh, he lost, oh, he’s a bum.’ Well, you get your bum a*s in there then. Yeah it’s a great knockout, it’s devastating, but how much is that man gonna suffer? And we’ve seen what happened. Look at Colon, Prichard Colon [who suffered a terrible brain injury in a 2015 fight]. This man didn’t have no kids. Y’all don’t f*****g understand what we go through, man.”

Following Wilder’s win, the WBC is expected to order a title eliminator between him and Andy Ruiz Jr. to decide on a mandatory challenger for WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

However, Wilder has spoken several times about his intentions to challenge unified IBF/WBA/WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk for his three titles rather than fight Ruiz in the WBC eliminator.

It remains to be seen what the 36-year-old will do next at this point of his career. Either way, it was truly great to see him back in action.

