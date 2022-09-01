Malik Scott says Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius matchmaking will help boxing compete with the UFC- ‘That’s what keeps boxing alive’

Deontay Wilder will try to rebound from consecutive losses against Tyson Fury by facing Robert Helenius on October 15. He will return a year after his 11th-round KO loss against Fury. Amongst several high-profile heavyweight boxers, Wilder has picked his former sparring partner for the comeback.

Meanwhile, Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott sees it as an extremely dangerous fight for ’The Bronze Bomber.' Having worked with Helenius in the past, Scott hailed 'The Nordic Nightmare' as a credible boxer. Meanwhile, he also praised Wilder for picking Robert Helenius as his comeback opponent and cited how the matchup will be helpful for the entire sport in competition with the UFC. In a chat with FightHype, he said,

“He believes in high-level match making and that’s what keeps boxing alive, high-level matchmaking. Not just regular fights. If they want people to stay behind boxing, it doesn’t want the UFC to overhaul boxing, matchmaking like this will have to continue to go on.”

Helenius boasts a pro record of 31 wins and 3 losses in which he has earned 20 KOs. Hailing from Finland, ‘The Nordic Nightmare’ has knocked out Adam Kownacki twice in his last two fights. He will now enter into the biggest test of his career against Wilder and will look to pull off a major upset.

Deontay Wilder was knocked out in his last two bouts against Tyson Fury. He considered retirement from the sport, but instead decided on getting back in action. Wilder is still one of the scariest knockout artists in the heavyweight division's history (41 KO's in 45 fights) and Helenius should be prepared to counter the right hand at any given point.

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius - How to watch the fight live?

Wilder vs. Helenius will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and tickets can be purchased online. Deontay Wilder is a superstar in the USA and the best seats can go out of sale very quickly. Meanwhile, the fight will be streamed live on PBC via Pay-per-view.

PPV prices and other details are yet to be revealed as we stand more than a month away from the high-voltage heavyweight collision. Other than Wilder, former super-middleweight champion Caleb Plant will also make his comeback in the event against Anthony Dirrell, citing an interesting fight card on board.

